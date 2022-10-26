Quebec restaurant makes list of best burgers in the world

You know we love a good ranking, and one just came up on our radar that gives a major shoutout to a Quebec restaurant and its tasty burgers: Chez Victor.

The traditional and veggie burger spot — which has been in operation in Quebec City since 1991 — made Big 7 Travel’s list of 50 Best Burgers In The World 2022, and it’s one of a handful of Canadian spots that made the cut.

The ranking listed Chez Victor as the 40th best burger in the world.

Big 7 says, “Canadians from all over Quebec flock to Chez Victor for their famous Veganator. It’s savoury, delicious, and so packed full of flavour that it’s even better than a real burger.”

The publication says Chez Victor’s traditional gourmet burgers are “to die for” and urges foodies to try the restaurant’s venison burger, which is “luxuriously topped with rosemary and red wine pears. Commence drooling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chez Victor (@chezvictorburgergourmet)

Chez Victor says it carefully chooses its collaborators in order to offer guests the best quality and that burgers fans can “savour the creations made by our artisans.”

Located at 145 Rue St-Jean in the province’s capital, the Quebec eatery was only one of five Canadian establishments that made Big 7’s global best burger list. Other shoutouts included Mamo Burger Bar in Ontario (9), Vancouver’s The Frying Pan (14), Harvest Eatery in Saskatchewan (26), and Burger Don in Ontario (33).

According to Big 7, this list was created using a ranking system that “considers editorial experience, critic reviews, customer feedback, location and accessibility, presentation, value for money and atmosphere.”