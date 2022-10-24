Events

10 Halloween parties to keep on your Montreal to-do radar this week

Ty Jadah
|
Oct 24 2022, 5:49 pm
Mircea Costina /Shutterstock | VGstockstudio/Shutterstock
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
MEC x POW Season Opener

Thu, October 27, 7:00pm

MEC x POW Season Opener
Short of Halloween falling on a Friday (that’s the best), having October 31 on a Monday isn’t that bad — it gives you an excuse to dress up and party ALL weekend in Montreal.

That way on Monday, you can just relax, watch a scary movie, and dish out candies to kids. OR, keep your lights off, eat all the candy, and tell everyone you “had a good haul this year” — we won’t judge. It’s the spookiest season of all in Montreal, and there are some fun parties worth checking out this year, varying from roller discos to big dance parties, and bashes from different eras.

The weather is expected to be pretty spot-on for costume-wearing. Expect weather ranging from 10ºC to 12ºC all weekend, meaning you won’t overheat while dancing in the club wearing a Chewbacca costume (or whatever it is you cool kids are into these days).

If you want Halloween events and some fun for the whole family, check out our big list right here.

Otherwise, here are 10 Halloween parties worth checking out this week.

La Voûte – Costume Ball

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by La Voûte (@lavoutemontreal)

On Halloween weekend, La Voûte invites guests to its renowned ball, inspired by the famous evenings of Heidi Klum and her costume parties.

Located inside a 1920s bank vault, toss on your most impressive costume for a night filled with spooky costumes, dancing, and booze.

When: October 31
Time: 8 pm to 3 am
Where: 360 rue Saint-Jacques
Price: TBA

Foufounes Électriques – Emo Night

Arguably Montreal’s best alternative bar will be hosting back-to-back Halloween parties this week. Foufs — the electric music venue and bar that has been open since 1983 — will be offering three floors and four bars on Friday for “HallowEmo Night” and a Stranger Things bash on Saturday.

Montreal’s best alternative bar and venue since 1983. With three floors, four bars, and an art gallery, there’s something for everyone!

When: October 28 and 29
Time: 9 pm to 3 am
Where: 87 rue Sainte-Catherine
Price: $11.43 Friday (available online), $7.24 Saturday (available online)

Halloween Party – Jet Nightclub

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jet Club (@jetnightclub)

Jet Nightclub, the popular venue on Crescent, says over 1,000 costumed guests will be partying on Saturday, along with dishing out prizes for best male and female costumes.

On the 31st, Jet is hosting a “Thriller”-oriented costume party, featuring DJs spinning classic Michael Jackson tunes.

Jet says reservations are “highly recommended” for both events.

When: October 29 and 31
Time: 9 pm
Where: 2020 Crescent
Price: $15

Halloween Party – Montreal Improv

How about some comedy and then a costume party?

Montreal Improv is hosting its usual Saturday night showing and will cap it off with a big party afterwards.

Trick, treat, and laughs.

When: October 29
Time: 9:30 pm
Where: 3716 Notre-Dame Ouest
Price: $10

Halloween Roller Disco Party

Roller skates, disco music, strobe lights, and Halloween costumes — what else do you need?

When: October 29
Time: 8 to 11 pm
Where: Roller Disco Montreal, 8355 Chemin Montview
Price: $23.12, available online

The Dark Eighties Halloween – Cabaret Berlin

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 12XU Events (@12xuevents)

Dress up and dance to cult ’80s hits, goth, EBM, industrial, post-punk, synth-pop, and more at the brand-new Cabaret Berlin.

When: October 28
Time: 9 pm
Where: 1982 rue Ste. Catherine
Price: $9, available online

Night of the Singing Dead – Café Cleopatra

The self-proclaimed “ghouls of Montreal’s comedy scene” are taking over Cafe Cleopatra for a spooky night of comedy, costumes, and karaoke.

Each comic will be telling jokes and singing.

Once the show is over, guests will be able to take the stage and karaoke at their own leisure.

When: Sunday, October 30
Time: 7 pm to 12 am
Where: Cafe Cleopatra
Price: $15 online, $20 at the door

Casino de Montréal – Costume Party

The Casino de Montréal says it has the biggest Halloween costume party in Montreal.

Admission is free, you just need a costume to join. Plus, the casino gives out prizes to the best dressed.

Heck, maybe you’ll even win a few treats at the slots!

When: October 28 and 29
Time: 7 pm
Where: Casino de Montréal
Price: Free admission

PAWLLOWEEN Pawty

costume-corgi-party-montreal

Nataba/iStock (via: Rover)

Spooky season doesn’t always have to be spooky, sometimes it’s just flat-out adorable.

For the second year in a row Montreal’s dogs (and their owners) will be meeting up for a Halloween — or in this case, “Pawlloween” — party.

DOGS DRESSED IN COSTUMES EVERYONE.

When: October 29
Time: 2 pm
Where: Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier
Price: Free admission

Let’s Roll Halloween Skate Party

All Events

People are really diggin’ roller skate Halloween parties, huh?

For the second year in a row, a huge dress-up roller skate party is happening at Parc Vétéran.

It’s a Halloween event on Sunday afternoon if you’re not into the party scene plus, it’s free.

The only caveat is you have to bring your own skates.

When: October 30
Time: 2 to 7 pm
Where: Parc Vétéran
Price: Free

+ Listed
