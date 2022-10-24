10 Halloween parties to keep on your Montreal to-do radar this week

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Short of Halloween falling on a Friday (that’s the best), having October 31 on a Monday isn’t that bad — it gives you an excuse to dress up and party ALL weekend in Montreal.

That way on Monday, you can just relax, watch a scary movie, and dish out candies to kids. OR, keep your lights off, eat all the candy, and tell everyone you “had a good haul this year” — we won’t judge. It’s the spookiest season of all in Montreal, and there are some fun parties worth checking out this year, varying from roller discos to big dance parties, and bashes from different eras.

The weather is expected to be pretty spot-on for costume-wearing. Expect weather ranging from 10ºC to 12ºC all weekend, meaning you won’t overheat while dancing in the club wearing a Chewbacca costume (or whatever it is you cool kids are into these days).

If you want Halloween events and some fun for the whole family, check out our big list right here.

Otherwise, here are 10 Halloween parties worth checking out this week.

On Halloween weekend, La Voûte invites guests to its renowned ball, inspired by the famous evenings of Heidi Klum and her costume parties.

Located inside a 1920s bank vault, toss on your most impressive costume for a night filled with spooky costumes, dancing, and booze.

When: October 31

Time: 8 pm to 3 am

Where: 360 rue Saint-Jacques

Price: TBA

Arguably Montreal’s best alternative bar will be hosting back-to-back Halloween parties this week. Foufs — the electric music venue and bar that has been open since 1983 — will be offering three floors and four bars on Friday for “HallowEmo Night” and a Stranger Things bash on Saturday.

Montreal’s best alternative bar and venue since 1983. With three floors, four bars, and an art gallery, there’s something for everyone!

When: October 28 and 29

Time: 9 pm to 3 am

Where: 87 rue Sainte-Catherine

Price: $11.43 Friday (available online), $7.24 Saturday (available online)

Jet Nightclub, the popular venue on Crescent, says over 1,000 costumed guests will be partying on Saturday, along with dishing out prizes for best male and female costumes.

On the 31st, Jet is hosting a “Thriller”-oriented costume party, featuring DJs spinning classic Michael Jackson tunes.

Jet says reservations are “highly recommended” for both events.

When: October 29 and 31

Time: 9 pm

Where: 2020 Crescent

Price: $15

How about some comedy and then a costume party?

Montreal Improv is hosting its usual Saturday night showing and will cap it off with a big party afterwards.

Trick, treat, and laughs.

When: October 29

Time: 9:30 pm

Where: 3716 Notre-Dame Ouest

Price: $10

Roller skates, disco music, strobe lights, and Halloween costumes — what else do you need?

When: October 29

Time: 8 to 11 pm

Where: Roller Disco Montreal, 8355 Chemin Montview

Price: $23.12, available online

Dress up and dance to cult ’80s hits, goth, EBM, industrial, post-punk, synth-pop, and more at the brand-new Cabaret Berlin.

When: October 28

Time: 9 pm

Where: 1982 rue Ste. Catherine

Price: $9, available online

The self-proclaimed “ghouls of Montreal’s comedy scene” are taking over Cafe Cleopatra for a spooky night of comedy, costumes, and karaoke.

Each comic will be telling jokes and singing.

Once the show is over, guests will be able to take the stage and karaoke at their own leisure.

When: Sunday, October 30

Time: 7 pm to 12 am

Where: Cafe Cleopatra

Price: $15 online, $20 at the door

The Casino de Montréal says it has the biggest Halloween costume party in Montreal.

Admission is free, you just need a costume to join. Plus, the casino gives out prizes to the best dressed.

Heck, maybe you’ll even win a few treats at the slots!

When: October 28 and 29

Time: 7 pm

Where: Casino de Montréal

Price: Free admission

Spooky season doesn’t always have to be spooky, sometimes it’s just flat-out adorable.

For the second year in a row Montreal’s dogs (and their owners) will be meeting up for a Halloween — or in this case, “Pawlloween” — party.

DOGS DRESSED IN COSTUMES EVERYONE.

When: October 29

Time: 2 pm

Where: Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier

Price: Free admission

People are really diggin’ roller skate Halloween parties, huh?

For the second year in a row, a huge dress-up roller skate party is happening at Parc Vétéran.

It’s a Halloween event on Sunday afternoon if you’re not into the party scene plus, it’s free.

The only caveat is you have to bring your own skates.

When: October 30

Time: 2 to 7 pm

Where: Parc Vétéran

Price: Free