Quiz time: Exactly how many restaurants are there in all of Montreal?

If someone were to ask you how many restaurants there are in Montreal, what guess would you hazard?

There’s no question that Montreal has the most vibrant food scene in all of Canada and it wouldn’t be hyperbole to say we have the best collection of restaurants in all of North America.

So, just how many spots are there spread out across the city?

While speaking with Martin Vézina, the vice president of public and government affairs at the Association Restauration Québec (ARQ), gave Daily Hive an exact number of Montreal restaurants.

How close was your guess?

As per Vézina, there are currently 5,170 licenced restaurants in Montreal.

Hey now, that’s impressive.

The ARQ says the number of licences restaurants in Montreal includes full-service spots, quick-serve restaurants, catering companies, ice cream parlours, and any business that sells food for immediate consumption.

Does that mean Montreal has the highest number of restaurants per capita in Canada?

Close.

Montreal has 392 eating establisments per capita, according to Vézina, a ratio that is lower only to Vancouver and Victoria.

As of 2021, Montreal has a population of 1,762,949, and the metro area is 4,291,732.

What do you think? Do the numbers add up? Do you think you’ve even visited 500?

Be sure to check out which Montreal restaurants rank among the best in Canada, right here. And sure, maybe we’re absolutely biased, but we think all 5,170 should be up there.