Halloween-themed corgi "pawty" is coming to downtown Montreal

Spooky season doesn’t always have to be spooky, sometimes it’s just flat-out adorable.

For the second year in a row Montreal’s corgis (and their owners) will be meeting up for a Halloween — or in this case, “Pawlloween” — party. We don’t know whether it’s their expressive faces, short legs, or fluffy tails, but something about this breed makes them perfect to dress up.

According to a Facebook event page created by Pawsome Club MTL and Corgi Pawty MTL, Pawlloween Pawty 2022 is set to take place downtown at Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier on Saturday, October 29 at 2 pm.

The afternoon dog park meetup will also feature a costume judging committee that will award prizes to the best-dressed dogs. While attendance is free, corgi parents are encouraged to register for the event by filling out a form.