Halloween-themed corgi "pawty" is coming to downtown Montreal

Oct 12 2022, 3:50 pm
Spooky season doesn’t always have to be spooky, sometimes it’s just flat-out adorable.

For the second year in a row Montreal’s corgis (and their owners) will be meeting up for a Halloween — or in this case, “Pawlloween” — party. We don’t know whether it’s their expressive faces, short legs, or fluffy tails, but something about this breed makes them perfect to dress up.

 

According to a Facebook event page created by Pawsome Club MTL and Corgi Pawty MTL, Pawlloween Pawty 2022 is set to take place downtown at Parc Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier on Saturday, October 29 at 2 pm.

The afternoon dog park meetup will also feature a costume judging committee that will award prizes to the best-dressed dogs. While attendance is free, corgi parents are encouraged to register for the event by filling out a form.

Organizers say the event will be postponed to October 30 in case of rain. To stay up to date with the Pawty and future dog meetups, be sure to follow Pawsome Club MTL.

