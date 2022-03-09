You Oughta Know: Alanis Morissette is coming to Montreal this summer

Who hasn’t belted “You Oughta Know” or “Ironic” in the shower or at karaoke night?

The musician behind those hits, Alanis Morissette, is a Canadian treasure, and she’s playing a show in Montreal this summer.

On the 25th anniversary of her best-known album, Jagged Little Pill, she’s ready to celebrate with alternative band Garbage.

yesssssssss! the Jagged Little Pill celebrations continue this July + August with a bunch of shows around the US + Canada with @Garbage https://t.co/fcq85Rgl4Q pic.twitter.com/Z136n106kO — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) March 8, 2022

Also recognized for their ’90s hits, Garbage wrote popular tracks like “I’m Only Happy When It Rains” and “I Think I’m Paranoid.”

The concert is happening on July 12 at the Bell Centre, and since her 2021 tour was the #1 female-fronted tour of the year — one of the top tours in the world, selling over 500,000 tickets — you might want to buy tickets early.

It starts in Ottawa on July 10 and hits other Canadian cities like Vancouver, Toronto, and Calgary on its way to the final stop in Mountain View, California, on August 6.

The tour may be dedicated to Jagged Little Pill, but Morissette is more than just that album. The well-awarded musician has nine other studio albums, seven Grammys, and even an entire musical dedicated to the 1995 record behind her already.

the pre-sale for these shows begins tomorrow (3/9) at 10am local. you can sign up to my mailing list for the code, which will be sent by 11pm et/8pm pt tonight https://t.co/NBMTyBTm4D pic.twitter.com/nzre1ZHqeH — Alanis Morissette (@Alanis) March 8, 2022

Next, she’s releasing her new song, “Olive Branch,” on March 11. Pre-sale tickets for the Montreal show are on sale now!