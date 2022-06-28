A Hawaiian-style pop-up is taking over Old Montreal next month

It’s only fitting that a Hawaiian poke spot that markets itself as a “plate-lunch casse-croûte” will be popping up in Old Montreal this summer.

The Kama’āina Experience, the self-described “authentic cuisine of the Hawaiian Islands in Montreal,” is hosting a pop-up on July 24 at the Old Port’s Restaurant L’Original.

The Kama’āina Experience says it is “proud to give you authentic local-style Hawaiian cuisine, that will have you reminiscing about your time in Hawaii, or have you planning a trip there.”

And considering the state of our airports recently, sticking to local Hawaii might be the best way to go.

The pop-up functions by foodies heading over to The Kama’āina Experience website on July 24 and submitting their order for either pick-up or dine-in. Should you choose to dine in, a reservation is required for seating purposes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kama’Āina Experience (@thekamaainaexperience)

The set-price menu includes a half-pound ahi poke spread, lu’au plate lunch, poke nachos, kahuku shrimp salad, ahi burger, huli-huli glazed mochiko fried chicken, and more.

Kama’āina is the Hawaiian word for “people of the land,” and organizers say with a dish like poke, you can “taste the flavours of everyone who immigrated and now live in Hawaii.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kama’Āina Experience (@thekamaainaexperience)

In 2021, The Kama’āina Poke pop-up was crowned “best authentic Hawaiian Poke in Montreal” so you can be confident you’re going to be getting an authentic feast.

The Kama’āina Experience says poke started when “ancient Hawaiians feasted on freshly caught fish massaged with sea salt, seaweed and crushed inamona (candle nut). Over time waves of Asian immigrants gave their own twist on the dish, which gave birth to the different flavours of poke that exist today.”

The Kama’āina Experience says they keep their poke “sincere and simple,” using high-quality fish and ingredients that make for a “beautifully seasoned delicacy.”

Foodies can pre-order for the Hawaiin gastronomical experience right now. More information can. befound on The Kama’āina Experience website.