As the summer continues to coast by and the sun’s heat keeps raging down on us, it might be time to soak up some time at a local water park.

We’ve compiled a few options to zoom down a water slide, coast along a water trail, or tackle a giant wave pool, all of which are a simple trip away from the island.

Hop in the car, crank the AC, and make a day trip out of this one. Here are seven great water parks you can travel to from Montreal to show the summer heat who’s boss.

With a name like that, you better believe that Super Aqua Club has it all. The park is headlined by the Tornado, a water slide higher than a seven-story building, and the Wipe Zone, a giant obstacle course that tries to knock you into the water.

The super park also has a lazy river, a private beach, and a kid’s area.

Where: 322, Montée de la Baie, Pointe-Calumet

Time: 10 am – 7 pm

Until: August 25

Price: $25.22 – $41.75, rates vary depending on height

Distance from Montreal: 51 km

The massive ski resort turns into a water park for the summer.

Since it’s on a mountain, it’s renowned for its water park slides and offers 26 different varieties. Mont Saint-Saveur boasts a 393 foot water slide called Les Torrents that you ride in the dark. The park is also known for the rafting slide that you can partner up with and take down the mountainside.

Where: 350 Avenue St Denis, Saint-Sauveur

Time: 10 am – 7 pm

Until: September 3

Price: $20.99 – $39.99, available online

Distance from Montreal: 70 km

Ski resort by winter. Water park by summer. Bromont Water Park has 13 water slides and four pools. Their waterslides vary from easy, difficult, very difficult, and extreme. There is a plunge for everyone. When you’re done sliding and splashing in the 24,000-sq-ft wave pool, admission includes mountain biking, hiking, and alpine luge access.

Where: 150 Rue Champlain, Bromont

Time: 10 am – 5 pm

Until: August 23

Price: $10 – $39, differs per age

Distance from Montreal: 87 km

If you want a water park without the travelling, Parc Jean-Drapeau offers a nice alternative for people on the island. Sort of, Parc Jean-Drapeau is its own island, but at least it’s really close to Montreal.

The site doesn’t have any gigantic water slide but it features three massive Olympic sized pools, trampolines, diving boards and towers, shade areas, sprinklers, and water sports.

Parc Jean-Drapeau allows access in different waves (pun intended). 189 swimmers are allowed to hop in at a time for open swimming and 50 lane swimmers are allowed at a time.

The facility also closes for an hour (2 pm to 3 pm) every day for cleaning.

Where: 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

Time: 10 am – 2 pm, 3 pm – 7 pm

Until: September 7

Price: $3.50 – $6.50

Distance from Montreal: 8 km

Valcartier Water Park is both massive and convenient. The park has both indoor and outdoor water park activities to enjoy. Valcartier Water Park has more than 35 water slides, two themed rivers, wave pools, and over 100 water games to enjoy. It’s a ways away from Montreal but no matter the season or weather, you can spend a fun day there due to the 102,000-sq-ft indoor water park.

Where: 1860 Boulevard Valcartier, Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier

When: 10 am – 6 pm

Until: Open year-round

Price: Rates vary depending on height

Distance from Montreal: 271 km

Aqua Parc St-Pie has six water slides, a swimming pool, and water games for the kids.

If that doesn’t entice you enough, the Aqua Parc is located on a campsite and guests are welcome to set up camp and stay as long they want on a beautifully secluded site.

Where: 289 Chemin de Saint-Dominique, Saint-Pie

When: 10 am -5 pm

Until: August 30

Price: $13 (children aged 2-4), $21 (children aged 5- 12), $26 (guests aged 13 and older)

Distance from Montreal: 59 km

Parc Safari Zoo also boasts a refreshing water park. They have eight water slides, sprinklers, a kid-friendly zone, wading and wave pools and lazy river.

Included in the day pass is access to the park’s animals and rides and Parc Safari is the only place in Quebec where you can see African animals.

So you’re getting a water park and exotic animals, a nice mix.

Where: 280 Rang Roxham, St-Bernard-de-Lacolle

When: 11 am – 6:30 pm

Until: September 3

Price: $5 for just the aquatic sector, $24 to $35 for the rest of the park

Distance from Montreal: 65 km