Just for Laughs announces second wave of headlining comedy acts

The list of top-tier comics at the 40th edition of Montreal’s annual Just for Laughs festival has just gotten a bit longer.

On Wednesday, festival organizers announced that the likes of Amy Schumer, Jimmy Carr, and Rick Mercer would be added to the already impressive array of comedic star power. Other notable additions to the July lineup include Jimmy O. Yang, Maria Bamford, Fortune Feimster, and Matteo Lane.

The Amy Schumer: Whore Tour will land at JFL on July 30 for one night at the Place des Arts. Meanwhile, Carr is bringing his Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny tour to town on July 27 for a show at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier.

Back in March JFL announced its first wave of stand-up all-stars, which includes John Mulaney, Iliza Schlesinger, Russell Peters, Chelsea Handler, Marc Maron, Hasan Minhaj, Hannah Gadsby, Jo Koy, and Patton Oswalt.

The impressive collection of comics is sure to result in one of the most diverse and highly anticipated editions of JFL to date. And after a couple of years of scaled-down events, this sort of extravaganza is fitting.

There’s also a good chance that the festival still has a few more surprises up its sleeve.

Just for Laughs runs from July 13 to 30. Pre-sale tickets will be available as of Thursday, May 26 at www.hahaha.com. Tickets for the various galas, concert shows, and club shows will be made available to the public on Friday.