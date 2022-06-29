Movies and TV shows that are being filmed in Montreal this July

As summer kicks off, production season is in full swing in Montreal.
In recent years, the city has become a pretty important filming location for big-time movies and TV shows in the industry.
Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman, the big-budget Tom Holland flick Chaos Walking, the X-Men franchise, John Wick, Arrival, and Mother! were all filmed across the greater Montreal area over the past few years.
Here are a handful of movies and TV shows being shot in Montreal right now, according to the Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA).
ACTRA is a Canadian labour union. Its Montreal branch represents more than 3,000 professional performers working in the English-language recorded media in Quebec.
Transplant (season 3) – TV series
This successful CTV series about an ER doctor, who flees his native Syria to come to Canada, premiered in February 2020. Over the last two years, its garnered a loyal audience and critical acclaim.
Not unlike the first two, the show’s third season will be filming in Montreal all summer. Looks out for the scrubs.
Blackmore (Scream 6) – Feature film
Blackmore, which has been filming since June 6, is actually code for a sequel to the beloved Scream horror film series.
Scream 6 is set to feature the likes of Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere, and stars and set pieces have already been spotted throughout the city over the past few weeks.
Wong & Winchester – TV series
This drama series focuses on the relationship between Marissa Wong and Sarah Winchester, an ex-cop and former university student who become unlikely crime-fighting partners.
It’s set to premiere on CityTV this fall.
Allen Sunshine – Feature film
This musical follows a former music industry mogul retreating to an isolated lake-side home in the country to grieve the death of his wife, a famous singer. He copes by composing ambient-electronic music and befriending two young boys whom he meets out on the lake fishing.
Their friendship produces a shocking and unnerving result.
Ghosts (season 2) – TV series
The American series Ghosts began filming here in early August based on the BBC show of the same name. The show’s premise is of a couple who moves into a house haunted by its former residents.
Now, the cast is back in town since being renewed for a second season on Amazon Prime