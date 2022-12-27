Edmonton restaurants that closed their doors this year
The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Edmonton restaurants close their doors.
We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s always hard to see them go.
Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants in Edmonton that we can still walk into and have a great meal.
From iconic diners to much-loved grocery stores and food spots, these Edmonton restaurants closed in 2022 and we are so sad to see them go.
Blue Plate Diner
The Blue Plate Diner was one of the most popular diners in Edmonton and it officially closed last fall.
Known for serving unique dishes and homemade classics, this neighbourhood spot was a comfortable atmosphere with a creative menu.
This was certainly one of the saddest Edmonton restaurants that closed.
Canteen
Canteen — an adored spot in Edmonton for brunch, dinner, and drinks — officially closed at the end of September.
Known for decadent and boozy brunches and contemporary dinners, this dine-in spot has a classic menu with something for everyone. It’s a loss that will affect many YEG diners who have come to know and love the atmosphere here.
Address: 10522 124th Street, Edmonton
High Dough
Known for serving square pies with square slices and crispy, cheesy, and charred edges — instead of round and triangular slices — this is a sad loss for the Garneau community.
It’s a loss that will affect many YEG diners in the area, but luckily there is still the new location at 7341 104th Street in Strathcona.
High Dough decided to officially close its doors in mid-November.
Address: 8424 109th Street NW, Edmonton
Ralph’s Handi Mart
Ralph’s Handi Mart — a popular food mart in Edmonton for its fried chicken — officially closed in mid-October.
This Strathearn-area spot has been in the community for more than 35 years and has become a neighbourhood institution when it comes to fried chicken and fries. It’s a sad closure not just because of how good the food is, but because it’s a locally owned gem that’s been around for decades.
Address: 9508 87th Street NW, Edmonton
Ohana Donuts
This sweet spot, known for the delicious 100-layer cronuts they used to serve, closed this winter.
June’s Delicatessen in Highlands
June’s Delicatessen was a Jewish-inspired deli and a fixture in the Edmonton community. The pandemic was a “huge factor” in the closing of this spot, but luckily the ownership has been hopeful about planning for a new space hopefully sometime soon.
Prairie Fish ‘N Chips
This spot closed for good in mid-January because of pandemic problems, but also overfishing and supply issues. The business for this team just simply was not sustainable anymore.
Nudoru Ramen Bar
Nudoru Ramen Bar — a popular spot in Edmonton for noodles, tapas, and drinks — officially closed in August.
Known for house-made ramen, bao buns, and Japanese small plates, this bar-style restaurant was an OG spot in YEG. It’s a closure that will affect many regular diners who have come to know the food here, especially the customizable ramen bowls.
Noodle Bar by Nomiya
Known for being a go-to place for noodles, soups, and other Japanese eats, this spot officially closed on Sunday, June 26.
This noodle bar and eatery shut down because the owner’s dad is retiring, which is a happy silver lining.
Luckily, this is not the only location in YEG, so loyal customers can still get their fix of popular menu items like the kimchi nabe hot stone bowl soup.
Pho Boy Vietnamese Kitchen
This family-owned spot became well known for serving authentic Vietnamese cuisine with street-food-style twists.
Located on Whyte Avenue, the vermicelli became a much-talked-about stand-out among YEG diners.
“It is with thankful hearts that we announce Pho Boy Vietnamese Kitchen will be closing on Sunday, July 24, 2022,” the restaurant stated in an Instagram post.
Say Uncle
Say Uncle was one of the most popular restaurants in Edmonton. It officially closed back in July.
Known for being much more than a place for BBQ, this was a hotspot for killer drinks, brunch, and a great time with friends.
Located in downtown Edmonton, the focus here has been on serving scratch-made Southern BBQ, making signature cocktails, and a place for local beer.
Burger Brawl
Burger Brawl, a trendy smash burger joint with a video game theme, sadly closed its doors for good.
Serving sides, cocktails, beers, and a wide array of creative burgers, this local spot was a favourite among many diners here in Edmonton.
There were more than 10 different wild burger creations to choose from, with names like the Dark Samus Burger and Sonic Burger.
Each was entirely original, with inventive and gourmet toppings loaded onto the smashed patties.
Address: 10505 106th Street NW, Edmonton
Langano Skies
Langano Skies was one of Edmonton’s most popular family-owned restaurants.
This Ethiopian restaurant, known for being one of the best African restaurants in Edmonton, is sadly shutting its doors after serving Edmonton for 18 years.
The food menu here had tons of main and vegetable dishes, from sambusa appetizers to tibs and hot entrees with platters that offer various traditional flavours and items.
Address: 9920 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton
Cafe Blackbird
Cafe Blackbird was one of the most popular cafes in Edmonton.
Known for being much more than a coffee spot, this espresso-style neighbourhood cafe had amazing food options and killer drinks.
Located right in the heart of the Crestwood community, the focus here was on making hand-crafted food and drinks.
“After nearly eight wonderful years we are sad to announce the permanent closure of Café Blackbird,” the cafe stated in an Instagram post.
Address: 9640 142nd Street NW, Edmonton