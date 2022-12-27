The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Edmonton restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons, but it’s always hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept, while others sadly closed permanently. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants in Edmonton that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

From iconic diners to much-loved grocery stores and food spots, these Edmonton restaurants closed in 2022 and we are so sad to see them go.

The Blue Plate Diner was one of the most popular diners in Edmonton and it officially closed last fall.

Known for serving unique dishes and homemade classics, this neighbourhood spot was a comfortable atmosphere with a creative menu.

This was certainly one of the saddest Edmonton restaurants that closed.

Canteen — an adored spot in Edmonton for brunch, dinner, and drinks — officially closed at the end of September.

Known for decadent and boozy brunches and contemporary dinners, this dine-in spot has a classic menu with something for everyone. It’s a loss that will affect many YEG diners who have come to know and love the atmosphere here.

Address: 10522 124th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

Known for serving square pies with square slices and crispy, cheesy, and charred edges — instead of round and triangular slices — this is a sad loss for the Garneau community.

It’s a loss that will affect many YEG diners in the area, but luckily there is still the new location at 7341 104th Street in Strathcona.

High Dough decided to officially close its doors in mid-November.

Address: 8424 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Ralph’s Handi Mart — a popular food mart in Edmonton for its fried chicken — officially closed in mid-October.

This Strathearn-area spot has been in the community for more than 35 years and has become a neighbourhood institution when it comes to fried chicken and fries. It’s a sad closure not just because of how good the food is, but because it’s a locally owned gem that’s been around for decades.

Address: 9508 87th Street NW, Edmonton

Facebook

Ohana Donuts

This sweet spot, known for the delicious 100-layer cronuts they used to serve, closed this winter.

June’s Delicatessen in Highlands

June’s Delicatessen was a Jewish-inspired deli and a fixture in the Edmonton community. The pandemic was a “huge factor” in the closing of this spot, but luckily the ownership has been hopeful about planning for a new space hopefully sometime soon.

Prairie Fish ‘N Chips

This spot closed for good in mid-January because of pandemic problems, but also overfishing and supply issues. The business for this team just simply was not sustainable anymore.

Nudoru Ramen Bar — a popular spot in Edmonton for noodles, tapas, and drinks — officially closed in August.

Known for house-made ramen, bao buns, and Japanese small plates, this bar-style restaurant was an OG spot in YEG. It’s a closure that will affect many regular diners who have come to know the food here, especially the customizable ramen bowls.

Known for being a go-to place for noodles, soups, and other Japanese eats, this spot officially closed on Sunday, June 26.

This noodle bar and eatery shut down because the owner’s dad is retiring, which is a happy silver lining.

Luckily, this is not the only location in YEG, so loyal customers can still get their fix of popular menu items like the kimchi nabe hot stone bowl soup.

This family-owned spot became well known for serving authentic Vietnamese cuisine with street-food-style twists.

Located on Whyte Avenue, the vermicelli became a much-talked-about stand-out among YEG diners.

“It is with thankful hearts that we announce Pho Boy Vietnamese Kitchen will be closing on Sunday, July 24, 2022,” the restaurant stated in an Instagram post.

Say Uncle was one of the most popular restaurants in Edmonton. It officially closed back in July.

Known for being much more than a place for BBQ, this was a hotspot for killer drinks, brunch, and a great time with friends.

Located in downtown Edmonton, the focus here has been on serving scratch-made Southern BBQ, making signature cocktails, and a place for local beer.