Noodle Bar by Nomiya, a popular Japanese noodle bar in Edmonton, is officially closing for good.

Known for being a go-to place for noodles, soups, and other Japanese eats, this spot will officially be closing on Sunday, June 26.

Located on 104th Avenue, just north of Victoria Park, this noodle bar and eatery is shutting down because the owner’s family’s dad is retiring, which is a happy silver lining.

Luckily, this is not the only location in YEG, so loyal customers can still get their fix of popular menu items like the kimchi nabe hot stone bowl soup.

We will definitely miss this spot and all the great food items the kitchen has made over the years, like the tan tan ramen made with peanuts and spicy sesame or the shio bowl, a favourite among Japanese locals.

That dish is a tonkatsu-based soup seasoned with sea salt, pork, and an egg.

The other two locations for Noodle Bar in Edmonton are located at 3803 Calgary Trail NW and 11160 Ellerslie Rd SW.

Check out the Noodle Bar by Nomiya while you still can. Plan your final, and maybe the first visit, before it closes.

Noodle Bar by Nomiya

Address: 11238 104th Avenue, Edmonton

