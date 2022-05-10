Langano Skies, one of Edmonton’s most popular family-owned restaurants, will officially be closing this summer.

This Ethiopian restaurant, known for being one of the best African restaurants in Edmonton, is sadly shutting its doors this June after serving Edmonton for 18 years.

Located on Whyte Avenue, Langano Skies makes delicious and authentic food in an elegant, relaxing environment.

“Yes, we’ve decided to announce that in late June, we will be closing the Whyte Ave restaurant our family’s had the pleasure of running over the last 18 years, “Langano Skies stated in a recent Instagram post.

“Throughout this journey, we’ve had friends become family & also experience the loving sense of community from our amazing customers.”

“We started this journey in 2004 to share our culture with Edmontonians & felt incredibly blessed by the city’s warm welcome & continued support,” continued the post.

“Almost 19 years later – it’s time to move onto our next chapter.”

The food menu here has tons of main and vegetable dishes, from sambusa appetizers to tibs and hot entrees with platters that offer various traditional flavours and items.

Thankfully, there is some hope to see the friendly faces of the team here.

Langano Skies also announced they would still be catering events and festivals and teased some exciting new announcements coming soon. We can’t wait to hear what it is.

In the meantime, diners of Edmonton still have about a month to experience the flavours of Langano Skies one last time.

