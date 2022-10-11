Ralph’s Handi Mart — a popular food mart in Edmonton for its fried chicken — is officially closing this weekend.

This Strathearn-area spot has been in the community for more than 35 years and has become a neighbourhood institution when it comes to fried chicken and fries. It’s a sad closure not just because of how good the food is, but because it’s a locally-owned gem that’s been around for decades.

This closure is the result of a long-awaited residential development replacing many businesses in the area.

“Hopefully we will be back when the new development is ready for us to return,” the restaurant stated in a recent Facebook post.

“Strathearn is home for us and it will always be our preferred destination.”

The city will miss this spot, but it sounds like the team hopes to move to a new YEG location.

“We are acquiring a new location in the downtown area,” the post continued.

“Hopefully I’ll have a better outline and destination in the upcoming posts later this summer.”

“Also we will be using some sort of delivery service when we move to the downtown area,” read the post. Thankfully, a new control outpost with delivery services will mean even more people can enjoy this crispy fried chicken.

Luckily, guests still have a few more days to try this spot one last time before it shuts its doors. The last day of service will be on Saturday, October 15.

Ralph’s Handi Mart

Address: 9508 87th Street NW, Edmonton

Facebook