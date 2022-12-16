Chungchun Rice Dog, Canada’s first-ever Korean Hot Dog restaurant brand, has just opened two new Edmonton locations.

This massively popular Korean street food spot has opened in West Edmonton Mall, making just one more great spot to grab a bite in the famous shopping centre.

Specializing in making some of the best Korean-style hot dogs, Chungchun serves up more than 15 different kinds of items to try out, with even more add-ons to have it however you like.

To celebrate this grand opening, all hot dogs will be just $2.99, with a maximum of two per person.

If you’ve never had a Korean hot dog before, they’re basically a corn dog but maxed out with flavour, sauces, and other toppings. You order the kind you want and choose the delicious toppings and sauces you want to enjoy fresh out of the fryer.

Beef, sausage, different cheeses, and more options are available to get, and then you can decide from options like rice cakes, ramen chips, chicken nuggets, squid ink, or potato cubes, to name just a few.

There are even dessert dishes with deep-fried dough and chocolate on a stick.

Quench your thirst with one of the two signature drinks here: house coffee and pineapple aid.

With more than 200 locations across the world, this global brand is an exciting addition to the YEG food scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chungchun Rice Dog (@chungchun.ca)

Chungchun Rice Dog

Address: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street Unit 2583 NW

Instagram