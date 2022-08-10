Nudoru Ramen Bar — a popular spot in Edmonton for noodles, tapas, and drinks — is officially closing this month.

Known for house-made ramen, bao buns, and Japanese small plates, this bar-style restaurant was an OG spot in YEG. It’s a closure that will affect many regular diners who have come to know the food here, especially the customizable ramen bowls.

“We are very sad to inform you that Nudoru will be closing its doors at the end of Sunday, August 21, 2022,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

“It’s our honour to have been a part of the Old Strathcona/Whyte Ave community for the past six years, and to have shared our love of ramen with our fellow Edmontonians.”

“However, after many challenges during these past few years, we have made the difficult decision to close our restaurant,” continued the post.

“We wish you all the best and hope to see you over the next few weeks.”

We will miss this spot, and all of the incredible food items the kitchen has created and served over the years, like the tonkatsu ramen, fried chicken sandwiches, and Japanese-style waffle fries.

This is a major loss for the city of Edmonton, but luckily the Nudoru Ramen Bar has a sister restaurant — Menjiro Ramen — that will remain open. It’s located at Unit 109 – 2920 Calgary Trail.

Luckily, guests still have a couple more weeks to try this spot one last time before it shuts its doors.

Nudoru Ramen Bar

Address: 10532 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram