Canteen — an adored spot in Edmonton for brunch, dinner, and drinks — is officially closing next month.

Known for decadent and boozy brunches and contemporary dinners, this dine-in and contemporary spot has a classic menu with something for everyone. It’s a loss that will affect many YEG diners who have come to know and love the atmosphere here.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closing of Canteen,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

Canteen has decided to officially close its doors on Sunday, September 18.

“We want to thank the incredible people that came through both the front and back door.”

“We have met and served so many friendly and wonderful customers and worked with a great group of suppliers and staff over the last 10 years,” continued the post.

“To our friendly clientele, we have had the joy of celebrating with you. From weddings to simple get togethers and special nights out, we thank you!”

We will miss this place, and all of the incredible food items the kitchen has created and served over the years, like the Dutch baby pancakes with summer berry compote and toasted almonds, or the cherry glazed pepper pork ribs served with chorizo cornbread hash and apple slaw.

This is a major loss for the city of Edmonton and to all of the loyal customers who loved it.

“We have spent 25 years at Red Ox Inn, and another incredible 10 years at Canteen,” reads the restaurant’s Instagram post.

Luckily, the Canteen team has said it will be opening a new concept in the “wonderful community of Crestwood in early 2023.”

Canteen

Address: 10522 124th Street, Edmonton

Instagram