High Dough — an adored spot in Edmonton for Detroit-style pizza — officially closed in November.

Known for serving square pies with square slices instead of round and triangular slices with crispy, cheesy, and charred edges, this is a sad loss for the Garneau community.

It’s a loss that will affect many YEG diners in the area, but luckily there is still the new location at 7341 104th Street in Strathcona.

“Three years ago during the early days of the pandemic we closed our beloved restaurant, Three Boars, and launched High Dough on a whim,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

High Dough decided to officially close its doors in mid-November.

The closure isn’t all sad news, though. Due to the popularity of the concept, demand quickly outgrew the space.

“Now that the dust has settled at Strathcona we can finally shut this one down and get it ready for its next chapter.”

We will miss this original outpost and all of the incredible pizzas the kitchen has created and served over the years, like the Little Bit Country topped with roasted chicken, tomato, banana pepper, bbq sauce, pimento cheese, green onion, and mozza, or the Mort & Mindy with shaved mortadella, pistachio pesto, arugula, grana padano, balsamic glaze, mozza, and tomato sauce.

This is a major loss for the Edmonton community and to all of the loyal customers who loved it.

“We want to thank you for all the support over these last few crazy years and we’re looking forward to many more years slinging tasty Detroit-style pizza,” reads the restaurant’s Instagram post.

At least there is still the newest Strathcona location, which sounds like it’ll be better than ever.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Dough (@thehighdough)

High Dough

Address: 8424 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram