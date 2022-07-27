The Blue Plate Diner, one of the most popular diners in Edmonton, is officially closing next month.

Known for serving unique dishes and homemade classics, this neighbourhood spot has a comfortable atmosphere and a creative menu.

Located right in the heart of the 124th Street business district, near the communities of Glenora, Oliver & Westmount, the focus here was on breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

“[Eighteen] years ago, we opened up this little family-run joint on 104th Stree,” the diner stated in a recent Instagram post.

“We had this crazy idea that we could offer beautiful, made-from-scratch food using local producers, makers, and suppliers.”

“Sadly, a great story always has a beginning, a middle, and an end — and I’m sad to announce that the Blue Plate Diner will be closing its doors for good very soon,” continued the post.

“Please please please come by in the coming weeks to share food, memories, and tears with our phenomenal staff who have been so supportive and amazing through a ridiculously trying three years.”

We will miss this place, and all of the incredible food items the kitchen has created and served over the years, like the wonderful maple walnut French toast, made with brioche bread dipped in nutmeg spiced egg wash, topped with maple-walnut butter, and served with either bacon, jalapeno back bacon, vegan bacon, or breakfast sausage.

This is a major loss for the city of Edmonton and to all of the loyal customers who loved it.

“Let’s not call this goodbye though… who knows what the future holds… instead of ‘so long’ let’s just say ‘see ya later!’”

Blue Plate Diner

Address: 12323 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Instagram