Pho Boy Vietnamese Kitchen, one of the most popular spots for pho in Edmonton, is closing next month.

This family-owned spot became well known for serving authentic Vietnamese cuisine with street-food-style twists.

Located on Whyte Avenue, the vermicelli became a much-talked-about stand-out among YEG diners.

Thankfully, so many fantastic new restaurants opened in YEG this spring, but the loss of Pho Boy still hurts. The comfort food here was incredible.

“It is with thankful hearts that we announce Pho Boy Vietnamese Kitchen will be closing on Sunday, July 24, 2022,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pho Boy Vietnamese Kitchen (@phoboyvk)

“We are very grateful to our family, friends, and customers, for your generous love and support,” continued the post.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to share many meals with all of you.”

We will miss it back and all of the great food items the kitchen has made over the years, like the Legend Rolls, crispy fried spring rolls based on a family recipe made with pork and vegetables wrapped in traditional rice paper with fresh greens and more.

This spot also had tasty broken rice dishes, five vermicelli bowls, four massive bowls of pho, salads, apps, sides, and more.

This is a significant loss for the city of Edmonton and all of the loyal customers who loved it.

The Pho Boy Team will keep the kitchen fired up until then, so you have until July 24 to get your last Pho Boy fix.

Go in, grab a bowl of pho, and say goodbye to the team.

Pho Boy Vietnamese Kitchen

Address: 10037b 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram