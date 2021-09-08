5 best sports bars to watch a game in Edmonton

Looking to catch your favourite sport surrounded by other fans? Check out these 5 best sports bars to watch a game at in Edmonton.

Whether it’s golf, hockey, football or anything in between, these are the best spots to don your jersey and cheer on your favourite team.

Showing all kinds of sports year round, 1st RND is the perfect sports bar to watch the game at in Edmonton. They often to contests for each sport too, along with its massive menu and drink selection. It’s lowkey the sports bar of your dreams, and certainly one of the best sports bars to watch a game at in Edmonton.

Address: 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-487-5395

Address: 11248 104 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-428-7177

A more laid back environment welcomes you when you visit Uncle Glenn’s Eatery & Sport’s Pub. With TV’s set up across the entire place, you’ll surely not miss out on the perfect sports moment from wherever you are in the pub.

Address: 7666 156 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-481-3192

Walk into a Hudsons in Edmonton and you are almost guaranteed to see some sports on their many televisions. Both locations are large, and the perfect spot to round up your friends or family to cheer on your favourite team.

Address: 10307 Whyte Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-433-4526

Address: 8882 170 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-489-3035

Located perfectly off the Whitemud in south Edmonton, The Provincial Kitchen & Bar will always have a special going for big sports events, especially Oilers playoff runs. They have a wide selection of burgers and wings to chow down on while cheering on your team.

Address: #160, 4211 106 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-1937

With various locations sprinkled throughout Edmonton, The Canadian Brewhouse is a good spot to channel your sports energy to, while enjoying a nice cold drink and some good food. The atmosphere can be feverish during a close game, so prepare for some noise and excitement.

Address: 15513 37 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-466-7705

Address: 12711 97 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-476-2739

Address: 10338 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-426-5555

Address: 1320 Webber Greens Drive NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-229-3184

Address: 9538 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-469-2232

Address: 6093 Currents Drive Northwest, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-9500

