5 best sports bars to watch a game in Edmonton
Looking to catch your favourite sport surrounded by other fans? Check out these 5 best sports bars to watch a game at in Edmonton.
Whether it’s golf, hockey, football or anything in between, these are the best spots to don your jersey and cheer on your favourite team.
1st RND
Showing all kinds of sports year round, 1st RND is the perfect sports bar to watch the game at in Edmonton. They often to contests for each sport too, along with its massive menu and drink selection. It’s lowkey the sports bar of your dreams, and certainly one of the best sports bars to watch a game at in Edmonton.
Address: 8882 170 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-487-5395
Address: 11248 104 Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-428-7177
Uncle Glenn’s Eatery & Sports Pub
A more laid back environment welcomes you when you visit Uncle Glenn’s Eatery & Sport’s Pub. With TV’s set up across the entire place, you’ll surely not miss out on the perfect sports moment from wherever you are in the pub.
Address: 7666 156 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-481-3192
Hudsons Canada’s Pub
Walk into a Hudsons in Edmonton and you are almost guaranteed to see some sports on their many televisions. Both locations are large, and the perfect spot to round up your friends or family to cheer on your favourite team.
Address: 10307 Whyte Avenue, Edmonton
Phone: 780-433-4526
Address: 8882 170 Street, Edmonton
Phone: 780-489-3035
The Provincial Kitchen & Bar
Located perfectly off the Whitemud in south Edmonton, The Provincial Kitchen & Bar will always have a special going for big sports events, especially Oilers playoff runs. They have a wide selection of burgers and wings to chow down on while cheering on your team.
Address: #160, 4211 106 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-760-1937
The Canadian Brewhouse
With various locations sprinkled throughout Edmonton, The Canadian Brewhouse is a good spot to channel your sports energy to, while enjoying a nice cold drink and some good food. The atmosphere can be feverish during a close game, so prepare for some noise and excitement.
Address: 15513 37 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-466-7705
Address: 12711 97 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-476-2739
Address: 10338 109 Street NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-426-5555
Address: 1320 Webber Greens Drive NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-229-3184
Address: 9538 Ellerslie Road SW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-469-2232
Address: 6093 Currents Drive Northwest, Edmonton
Phone: 780-760-9500