Burger Brawl, a trendy smash burger joint with a video game theme, has sadly closed its doors for good.

This “virtual” kitchen inspired by our favourite video game characters was located at 10505 106th Street NW and permanently closed on May 14.

Serving sides, cocktails, beers, and a wide array of creative burgers, this local spot was a favourite among many diners here in Edmonton.

“Attention All Players,” the Burger Brawl Instagram stated in a recent post.

“Unfortunately, it is time to roll the end game credits to Burger Brawl on May 14th. Enjoy our final round of burgers until the end of Saturday.”

“Thank you for all the love and support throughout this journey,” also read the post.

There were more than 10 different wild burger creations to choose from, with names like the Dark Samus Burger and Sonic Burger.

Each was entirely original, with inventive and gourmet toppings loaded onto the smashed patties.

The Giga Bomb Burger was made with Texas BBQ sauce, onion rings, bone marrow mayonnaise, bread and butter jalapeños, and cheddar cheese. Then you might have an item like the Stage 256 Burger that came with mozzarella cheese, capitol ham, charred pineapple, whipped ricotta, and extra spicy ghost pepper hot sauce.

It’s fair to say this was a one-of-a-kind menu, and it will be missed.

Hopefully, this isn’t the last we see of this popular spot, but if it was, we wish them well and are glad we had it for the time it was here.

Burger Brawl

Address: 10505 106th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram