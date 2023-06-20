Many of the best new restaurants in Edmonton opened up this spring and we are ready to truly reflect on the latest YEG food spots.

The dining scene in YEG is flourishing, with people excited to try new menus and revisit their favourite places. There is no shortage of great restaurants in YEG.

The only difficult part is knowing which new food spots are worth going to and which ones might not be for you. Luckily, we’ve compiled a list of some of our favourite gems that opened over the last few months.

These are some of the best new restaurants in Edmonton that opened this spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nowhere Wine Bar (@nowherewinebar)

This new bar has an incredibly intelligent wine list with a knowledgeable staff excited to tell you exactly what makes these picks so special. With a love of Polish cooking, Chef Lament is serving up a menu of shareable plates designed to pair with the wines listed on the wall.

Address: 12315 102nd Avenue Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by marlo (@marlo_yeg)

Marlo, a very exciting new Mexican spot, just opened in Edmonton.

From the team behind incredibly popular YEG spots like Pal’s, Pip, and Meat, this is a new concept for tacos, burritos, drinks, and more.

Address: 10403 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

This new spot is beautifully decorated with ornaments, plants, art, and more. it’s a cozy dining room that compliments authentic Thai food perfectly.

Address: 6536 170th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Western Sandwich Company (@westernsandwich)

Specializing in “fine dining, wrapped to go” sandwiches, the menu here uses high-quality meats, real cheeses, and sauces and dressings that are all made in-house and from scratch.

Address: 12032 – 107th Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

Bodega Tapas & Wine Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bodega Tapas & Wine Bar (@bodega_yeg)

This is the sixth location for the quickly growing bodega bar concept from the team behind the outstanding Sabor restaurant.

Sabor is one of the best restaurants in Edmonton, and these tapas and wine bars have proved incredibly successful. The other spots are at Sabor, Highlands, 124th Street, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park.

This new location opened in Ellerslie at 916 103A Street SW.

Address: 916 103A Street SW, Edmonton

Instagram

YunShang Rice Noodle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YunShang Rice Noodle 云尚米线 (@yunshangricenoodle)

YunShang Rice Noodle, the “#1 Chinese rice noodle brand in North America,” just had a very popular grand opening.

This expanding spot that is quickly becoming a household name serves more than 5,000 bowls of rice noodles every single day and more than one million customers each year.

Some of the most popular noodle dishes here are the Spicy & Sour Rice Noodle Soup with Beef and Enoki Mushroom, the Chinese Sauerkrant Fish Noodle Soup, and the Tomato Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Slices.

Address: 10167 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabor de Los Andes (@sabordelosandes)

This team has always served up delicious eats like ceviche, fruit salad, empanadas, salchipapa, and more. Arepas, a savoury meat/vegetable-filled pocket of ground maize dough, are often on the menu as well. It even offers the Arepaburger, made with a gluten-free flat corn shell, all beef patty, peppers, mozzarella cheese, onions, and in-house sauce.

Address: 10985 127th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Double Dragon (@double_dragon_double_dragon)

This new venue is a music establishment with a disco, retro, arcade game feel, and it’s going to consistently have live DJ sets and shows. It’s definitely going to become one of the best places to dance in YEG.

Address: 10524 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fu’s Repair Shop (@fus_repair_shop)

Fu’s Repair Shop, a late-night cocktail bar with dumplings, DJs, and a dim sum brunch, just moved to a new YEG location.

Its old space was beautiful, with a creative and fun food and drink menu, but it appears that the popular restaurant has outgrown the spot. It closed on June 4, but the closure was a short one. The team reopened on Friday, June 9 on Jasper Avenue.

Address: 10524 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasty House Chinese & Japanese Noodle Restaurant (@tastyhousenoodle)

Tasty House, a new noodle restaurant, just opened in Edmonton.

The concept of this spot is a Chinese and Japanese noodle restaurant, and it’s located in the University of Alberta area. It’s perfect for students and worth the trip over for everyone else.

Address: 11113 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram