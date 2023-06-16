Canadian Pies, a popular pizza spot based out of Spruce Grove, is opening its new location soon in Edmonton.

This exciting new spot for pie will be opening sometime soon in the Icon Tower I.

The menu here offers classic favourites like ham, pepperoni, and cheese and specialty selections like the Unlimited Pizza, Deluxe, Greek, Canadian Legend, Donair, and many more.

Even more exciting than all of those mouth-watering pies is the fact that this is the “house of unlimited toppings.” There are also tons of combo and daily deals to make ordering even easier.

Some of the sides on the menu include chicken wings, cheesy bread, onion rings, poutine, and jalapeño poppers, to name a few.

There are quite a few amazing spots for pizza in Edmonton right now. Could this be one of the better ones?

Stay tuned for updates on this pizza joint opening up soon.

Canadian Pies

Address: 10150 104th Street, Edmonton

