Thai Avenue Restaurant, a home kitchen, just opened its first storefront location in Edmonton.

Located at 6536 170th Avenue NW, this exciting spot is a local success story that officially opened on March 4.

YEG has some fantastic places to get Thai food, and this place needs to be on your must-try-soon list.

This new spot is beautifully decorated with ornaments, plants, art, and more. it’s a cozy dining room that compliments authentic Thai food perfectly.

The menu includes massive bowls of soups, stuffed sausages, spring rolls, fried wings, noodle bowls, and so much more, like several different kinds of meat on sticks and skewers. make sure to try the authentic boat noodle dish, which is a traditional Thai dish with a spicy and tangy flavour.

There is also a full-service coffee bar for signature drinks. Maybe you’ve had the food from this team and maybe you haven’t, but either way, you need to check this new space out.

Thai Avenue Restaurant

Address: 6536 170th Avenue NW, Edmonton

