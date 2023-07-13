20 fantastic things to do in Calgary this weekend: July 14 to 16
There are lots of things to do in the city as the Calgary Stampede starts to wind down including a couple of great markets to check out.
We have rounded up 20 fantastic things to do this weekend in YYC, from concerts to markets and more.
Stampede in style at Whisky Rose Concert Series
What: Stampede 2023 is officially here, and there’s no shortage of amazing acts at the Whiskey Rose Saloon Tent on 17th Avenue. There’s a show for everyone featuring a mix of hip-hop, rock, country, and dance music! Events are 18+, and a valid ID is required.
When: Every night from Monday, July 10 to Saturday, July 16
Where: 1012 17th Avenue SW
Time: Restaurant opens at 12 pm, tent at 6 pm
Cost: Varies by concert
Enjoy some Market Nights at Heritage Park
What: Every Saturday until September 2, the Heritage Plaza and promenade in the front parking lots will be taken over by vendors. From 3 to 9 pm, shop their local vendors, explore the shops in the Plaza, grab a bite to eat, and be entertained! Market Nights is a pet-friendly event, so bring your fur baby along for the ride!
When: Saturdays until September 2
Time: 3 to 9 pm
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Get your Yeehaw on at the Calgary Stampede
What: The Calgary Stampede is here! Take in all the great food and concerts across the city, or check out some of the rides. And of course, enjoy the fireworks at the end of each day.
When: July 7 to 16
Where: 1410 Olympic Way SE
Have fun in the sun this Summer on 17th
What: Due to popular demand, Calgary’s Summer On 17th is returning to 17th Ave for its second year, and it’s pulling out all the stops this time. Throughout the three-month extravaganza, there will be free events happening almost every day, including favourites from last year and some exciting new attractions. From movies in the park to live bands, theatrical performances, and fitness classes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
When: June 21 to September 23
Where: 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Cost: Free
Grab some food at a Stampede pancake breakfast
What: With the Calgary Stampede finally here, there’s no better time to talk about the best way to kick off your day: pancake breakfasts! Every year, there are so many free barbecues and pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.
When: Until July 16
Where: Across the city
Price: FREE
Check out the brand-new Currie Market
What: Calgary’s newest market is a great weekend alternative to the Calgary Stampede. The Currie Market will see vendors all over Parade Square with everything you want from a market, including local food trucks, a craft area, some great drinks, and live entertainment.
Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW
When: July 15
Cheer on Cavalry FC
What: Check out one of the nicest sports venues in the city and support Cavalry FC. They have to face the Halifax Wonderers this weekend.
When: July 15
Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW
Tickets: Start at $29
Enjoy a scenic bike ride
What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.
Swing by the Inglewood Night Market
What: You can support some local vendors at the Inglewood Night Market. Shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th streets SE and 10th Avenue SE. You can enjoy a night in one of Calgary’s trendiest neighbourhoods and get a break from all the yeehaw throughout the city.
When: July 14
Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary
Spend a classy day at the Calgary Zoo
What: If you want a little class for your weekend while avoiding the crowds at the Calgary Stampede, High Tea at the Calgary Zoo is perfect for you. Enjoy delicious treats while sipping on a selection of tasty tea. You’ll enjoy views of the gardens and flowers in the ENMAX Conservatory. Your ticket includes admission to the zoo, so before you enjoy your afternoon tea and treats, you can walk around the grounds to see the animals.
When: July 16
Where: Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo — 1300 Zoo Road NE
Price: $80
Enjoy a tale as old as time with a Beauty and the Beast Experience
What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland Experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.
When: From now until December 31
Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE
Price: $47 per person; buy here
Go for an illuminated float
What: One of the true signs of summer is floating on the water, and Illuminated Escapes Calgary is elevating that experience. This is one of the coolest experiences in the city, with kayaks lit up with LED lights to guide you along.
When: Open all summer
Where: Waterfront Park – 5225 101st Street NW
Tickets: Start at $60
Head out for a stroll and enjoy the city
What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit, you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.
Experience Wonderspaces in Calgary at Telus Spark
What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.
When: From now to October
Where: Telus Spark – 220 St. George’s Drive Northeast
Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership
Check out the Historical Village at Heritage Park
What: One of the must-see attractions in Calgary, Heritage Park is ready for another season at the Historical Village. The theme this year is more: more to do, more to see, more to touch, more to smell, more to taste. Check out the 180 exhibits and attractions at Heritage Park with the Historical Village opening.
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Get reminded about Nickelback at the National Music Centre
What: A Nickelback exhibit has arrived in Calgary to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.
When: On until February 2024
Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE
Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.
Go camping
What: The weather is turning around, and camping season is here, so it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there, we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer too.
Where: Various locations in and around Calgary
Get your Mario Kart on at Winsport
What: An absolute must-try attraction is back for another year in Calgary, with Downhill karting returning to Winsport. Downhill karting allows visitors to ride their way down 1,800 metres of track and maneuver through 50 twists and turns, all while flying downhill, descending over 100 m.
Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Hours: Friday to Monday, 1 to 7 pm; 1 to 7 pm daily starting June 26
Tickets: Start at $28
Float down the rivers
What: Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer, and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.
Where: Bow and Elbow River
Check out all the rides at Calaway Park
What: Western Canada’s largest outdoor amusement park boasts 32 rides, family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of drool-worthy treats. Plus, you can even camp right on-site to keep the fun going. And there are more than just rides at Calaway Park. The CP Spray n’ Play waterpark is the perfect spot to cool off on a cool day. You can also take in a show in the 3D theatre, enjoy 20 games in the Drop Zone, and much more.
When: Open weekends until June 25, daily from June 29 to September 4, and weekends and holiday Mondays from September 9 to October 9
Time: 10 am to 7 pm through September 3, and 11 am to 5 pm from September 10 to October 10
Where: 245033 Range Road 33
Admission: $49.95 for regular general admission