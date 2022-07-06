The ultimate list of 70+ FREE Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts

With the Calgary Stampede fast approaching, there’s no better time to talk about the best way to kick off your day: pancake breakfasts!

After the new Midway food items were recently announced, it got us thinking about all of the food at The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Every year, there are so many free barbecues and pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from free family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.

It’s never too early to get excited about pancakes, especially free ones. And who knows, maybe you’ll see a celebrity at one of these YYC spots.

Here is a running list of all the FREE Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts that have been announced so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Stampede Parade (@csparade)

Cornerstone Youth Centre

2nd Annual Stampede Breakfast

When: July 5 from 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: 904 19th Street NE, Calgary

Price: Free

VCA District Animal Hospital & Urgent Care

One-Year Anniversary Stampede Breakfast

When: July 5 from 8 am to 12 pm

Where: 11154 11th Street NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Calgary Dream Centre

Homecoming Hoedown with Mini Golf, Calgary Reptile Parties, Bouncy Castles and More

When: July 7 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 4510 Macleod Trail South, Calgary

Price: Free

New Horizon Mall

Stampede Breakfast for Dinner

When: July 8 from 4 pm to 6 pm

Where: 640 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

420 Beltline

420FLIP

When: July 8 from 10 am to 12 pm

Where: 640 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Foothills Group

Renfrew Education Fundraiser! Free Pancakes, Bacon, and Coffee

When: July 8 from 7 am to 12 pm

Where: 9919 Shepard Road SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Allmakes Auto

Stampede Breakfast from Tikka N Tequila Food Truck

When: July 8 from 7:30 am to 10 am

Where: 224 41st Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Stampede Caravan “Breakfast for Dinner”

Stampede Breakfast with LIVE Entertainment

When: July 8 from 4 pm to 6 pm

Where: 260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Rocky View County

Price: Free

Bridgeland Market

Stampede Breakfast with live music, Lil’ Empire Burgers, and Made by Marcus Ice Cream

When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 1104 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

MaxWell Capital Realty

Stampede Breakfast and LIVE Entertainment

When: July 9 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 75 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary

Price: Free

RE/MAX Complete Realty

Stampede Breakfast & LIVE Music

When: July 9 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 11450 29th Street SE #201, Calgary

Price: Free

OMO Teppan & Kitchen

5th Annual OMO Teppanyaki Green Tea Pancake Breakfast

When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 5222 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Price: Free

Beddington Heights & Huntington Hills

Stampede Breakfast and Family Fun

When: July 9 from 10 am to 12 pm

Where: 520 78th Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: Free

CFC

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 9 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: 155A Maclaurin Drive, Calgary

Price: Free

MaKami College

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 9 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: NE Campus – Marlborough Mall – 1600-3800 Memorial Drive NE, Calgary

Price: Free

St. Stephans and Glamorgan Church

Annual Stampede Breakfast

When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 4715 45th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free/Donation

Bells of Steel

Stampede Pancake Breakfast Event

When: July 9 from 10 am to 12 pm

Where: 4715 45th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Ismaili Muslim Community

25th Annual StampEid Breakfast

When: July 9 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

Where: 1128 45th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

CF Chinook Centre

Annual Stampede Breakfast with Live Music, Family Activities, and more

When: July 9 from 7 am to 11 am

Where: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Calvary Grace Church

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 9 from 9 am to 11:30 am

Where: 204 6a Street NE, Calgary

Price: Free

First Evangelical Church

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 732 55th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Legacy Residents Association

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 6 Legacy Woods Crescent SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Ruberto Ostberg Gallery

Pancake Breakfast & Group Art Show

When: July 9 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am

Where: 2108 18th Street NW, Calgary

Price: Free

Disabled Sailing Association of Alberta

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 9 from 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 8601 24th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Marda Loop Community Hall

Calgary Celiac Association for the annual Wendy T’s Gluten-Free Stampede Breakfast

When: July 9 from 10 am to 12 pm

Where: 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Woods Homes

35th Annual Stampede Breakfast

When: July 10 from 7:30 am to 11 am

Where: 9400 48th Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: Free

Annual Stampede Community Breakfast

Live music, Bouncy Castles, Sausages, and more

When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 260 Midpark Boulevard SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Commons Church

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 10 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: 2404 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Price: Donation

Northside Bible Fellowship Church

Annual Stampede Breakfast

When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 2911 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

Price: FREE

Seton YMCA

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 4995 Market Street SE, Calgary

Price: FREE

Rocky Ridge YMCA

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 11300 Rocky Ridge NW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Calvary Worship Centre

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 10 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: 10-2180 Pegasus Way NE, Calgary

Price: FREE

Christian Life Assembly

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 10 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: 3214 28th Street SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Truth Church of Calgary

Stampede Breakfast and Live Horse Presentation

When: July 10 from 10 am to 12 pm

Where: 615 Northmount Drive NW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Richmond Hill Baptist Church

Stampede Breakfast and Outdoor Worship Service

When: July 10 from 8 am to 11:30 am

Where: 7251 Sierra Morena Boulevard SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Bentview Baptist

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 10 from 9 am to 11:30 am

Where: 3512 Charleswood Drive NW, Calgary

Price: Free

Kings Court Church

Airdrie Stampede Breakfast

When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 2964 Kingsview Boulevard, SE, Airdrie

Price: Free

Bridgeland Riverside Community Association

Eritrean Stampede Breakfast

When: July 10 from 10:30 am to 2 pm

Where: 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Fluor Rope Square

Bacon Pancake Breakfast with Live Entertainment

When: July 11, 12, 13, 14 from 8:30 am to 1 pm

Where: 237 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: FREE

FAC Southwest

Stampede Breakfast with Live Music

When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 16520 24th Street SW, Calgary – Glenmore Christian Academy

Price: Free

Pacific Hut ALMUSAL 2022

Pinoy-Style Stampede Breakfast

When: July 11 from 7:30 am to 10:30 am

Where: 3231 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

CrossIron Mills

Stampede Breakfast with Live Music

When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Rocky View

Price: Free

Eligeo & monday.com

Stampede Breakfast at Madisons 12|12

When: July 11 from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: 1212 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

North Hill Shopping Centre

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 1632 14th Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: Free

McDougall Centre

Premier’s Stampede Breakfast

When: July 11 from 7 am to 9 am

Where: 455 6th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Momentum Health Ogden

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 11 from 8: 30 am to 11:30 am

Where: 7005 18th Street SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Hull Services

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 12 from 8 am to 12 pm

Where: 2266 Woodpark Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Coventry Services

Stampede Caravan Pancake Breakfast

When: July 12 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 130 Country Village Road NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Market Mall Shopping Centre

Calgary Stampede Pancake Breakfasts

When: July 12 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary

Price: Free

Kids U West 85th

Calgary Stampede Pancake Breakfasts

When: July 12 from 7 am to 10 am

Where: #430-8560 8a Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

The District at Beltline

Stampede Breakfast with Craft Beer, Caesar Bar, Music, and more

When: July 12 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free with registration

Kids U New Brighton

Calgary Stampede Pancake Breakfasts

When: July 13 from 7 am to 10 am

Where: 1035 New Brighton Drive SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Binance Canada

Pancake Breakfast with Live Music

When: July 13 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 140 4th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Dalhousie Station and Shopping Centre

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 13 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 5005 Dalhousie Drive NW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Canadian Cancer Society with Southcentre Mall

Pink Pancake Stampede Breakfast

When: July 13 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Price: FREE

Elegance Medispa

The First Annual Bridgeland Community, Small Business Stampede Breakfast

When: July 13 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 124 8th Street NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Power Properties

FIRST Annual Calgary Stampede Breakfast

When: July 13 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: #7-2308 24th Street SW, Calgary

Price: Free

St Mary’s University

Stampede Breakfast 2022

When: July 14 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 4500 Bannister Road SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Kids U McKnight

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 14 from 7 am to 10 am

Where: 5220 4th Street NE, Calgary

Price: Free

DDRC

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 14 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 4646 Sarcee Road SW, Calgary

Price: Free

McKenzie Towne Hall

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 14 from 9 am to 1 pm

Where: McKenzie Towne Centre – 40 McKenzie Towne Boulevard SE, Calgary

Price: Free

The Genesis Centre

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 15 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE #10, Calgary

Price: Free

Norfolk Housing

Annual Stampede Breakfast

When: July 15 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 1122 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Price: Free

Taking Strides Calgary

4th Annual Stampede Breakfast with Spolumbo’s Breakfast Sausage

When: July 16 from 9 am to 1 pm

Where: Rutland Park Community Association – 3130 40th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Township Shopping Centre

Stampede Caravan Pancake Breakfast

When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: Corner of Macleod Trail and 210th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Cornerstone Family Dental

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 8 am to 12 pm

Where: 75 Corner Meadows Park #120, Calgary

Price: Free

The New Brighton Club

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: 2 New Brighton Drive SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Deer Valley Shopping Centre

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 1221 Canyon Meadows Drive SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Goodwill Plaza

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 9655 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Century Gardens

ERP College Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 10 am to 12 pm

Where: 826 8th Street, Calgary

Price: Free