The ultimate list of 70+ FREE Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts
With the Calgary Stampede fast approaching, there’s no better time to talk about the best way to kick off your day: pancake breakfasts!
After the new Midway food items were recently announced, it got us thinking about all of the food at The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.
Every year, there are so many free barbecues and pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from free family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.
It’s never too early to get excited about pancakes, especially free ones. And who knows, maybe you’ll see a celebrity at one of these YYC spots.
Here is a running list of all the FREE Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts that have been announced so far.
Cornerstone Youth Centre
2nd Annual Stampede Breakfast
When: July 5 from 12 pm to 4 pm
Where: 904 19th Street NE, Calgary
Price: Free
VCA District Animal Hospital & Urgent Care
One-Year Anniversary Stampede Breakfast
When: July 5 from 8 am to 12 pm
Where: 11154 11th Street NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Calgary Dream Centre
Homecoming Hoedown with Mini Golf, Calgary Reptile Parties, Bouncy Castles and More
When: July 7 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: 4510 Macleod Trail South, Calgary
Price: Free
New Horizon Mall
Stampede Breakfast for Dinner
When: July 8 from 4 pm to 6 pm
Where: 640 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
420 Beltline
420FLIP
When: July 8 from 10 am to 12 pm
Where: 640 10th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Foothills Group
Renfrew Education Fundraiser! Free Pancakes, Bacon, and Coffee
When: July 8 from 7 am to 12 pm
Where: 9919 Shepard Road SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Allmakes Auto
Stampede Breakfast from Tikka N Tequila Food Truck
When: July 8 from 7:30 am to 10 am
Where: 224 41st Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Stampede Caravan “Breakfast for Dinner”
Stampede Breakfast with LIVE Entertainment
When: July 8 from 4 pm to 6 pm
Where: 260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Rocky View County
Price: Free
Bridgeland Market
Stampede Breakfast with live music, Lil’ Empire Burgers, and Made by Marcus Ice Cream
When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 1104 1st Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Free
MaxWell Capital Realty
Stampede Breakfast and LIVE Entertainment
When: July 9 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: 75 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary
Price: Free
RE/MAX Complete Realty
Stampede Breakfast & LIVE Music
When: July 9 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: 11450 29th Street SE #201, Calgary
Price: Free
OMO Teppan & Kitchen
5th Annual OMO Teppanyaki Green Tea Pancake Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 5222 Macleod Trail, Calgary
Price: Free
Beddington Heights & Huntington Hills
Stampede Breakfast and Family Fun
When: July 9 from 10 am to 12 pm
Where: 520 78th Avenue NW, Calgary
Price: Free
CFC
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: 155A Maclaurin Drive, Calgary
Price: Free
MaKami College
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: NE Campus – Marlborough Mall – 1600-3800 Memorial Drive NE, Calgary
Price: Free
St. Stephans and Glamorgan Church
Annual Stampede Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 4715 45th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free/Donation
Bells of Steel
Stampede Pancake Breakfast Event
When: July 9 from 10 am to 12 pm
Where: 4715 45th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Ismaili Muslim Community
25th Annual StampEid Breakfast
When: July 9 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm
Where: 1128 45th Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Free
CF Chinook Centre
Annual Stampede Breakfast with Live Music, Family Activities, and more
When: July 9 from 7 am to 11 am
Where: 6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Calvary Grace Church
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 11:30 am
Where: 204 6a Street NE, Calgary
Price: Free
First Evangelical Church
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 732 55th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Legacy Residents Association
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 9 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 6 Legacy Woods Crescent SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Ruberto Ostberg Gallery
Pancake Breakfast & Group Art Show
When: July 9 from 9:30 am to 11:30 am
Where: 2108 18th Street NW, Calgary
Price: Free
Disabled Sailing Association of Alberta
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 9 from 10 am to 2 pm
Where: 8601 24th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Marda Loop Community Hall
Calgary Celiac Association for the annual Wendy T’s Gluten-Free Stampede Breakfast
When: July 9 from 10 am to 12 pm
Where: 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Woods Homes
35th Annual Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 7:30 am to 11 am
Where: 9400 48th Avenue NW, Calgary
Price: Free
Annual Stampede Community Breakfast
Live music, Bouncy Castles, Sausages, and more
When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 260 Midpark Boulevard SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Commons Church
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: 2404 Kensington Road NW, Calgary
Price: Donation
Northside Bible Fellowship Church
Annual Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 2911 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary
Price: FREE
Seton YMCA
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 4995 Market Street SE, Calgary
Price: FREE
Rocky Ridge YMCA
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 11300 Rocky Ridge NW, Calgary
Price: FREE
Calvary Worship Centre
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: 10-2180 Pegasus Way NE, Calgary
Price: FREE
Christian Life Assembly
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: 3214 28th Street SW, Calgary
Price: FREE
Truth Church of Calgary
Stampede Breakfast and Live Horse Presentation
When: July 10 from 10 am to 12 pm
Where: 615 Northmount Drive NW, Calgary
Price: FREE
Richmond Hill Baptist Church
Stampede Breakfast and Outdoor Worship Service
When: July 10 from 8 am to 11:30 am
Where: 7251 Sierra Morena Boulevard SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Bentview Baptist
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 11:30 am
Where: 3512 Charleswood Drive NW, Calgary
Price: Free
Kings Court Church
Airdrie Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 2964 Kingsview Boulevard, SE, Airdrie
Price: Free
Bridgeland Riverside Community Association
Eritrean Stampede Breakfast
When: July 10 from 10:30 am to 2 pm
Where: 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Fluor Rope Square
Bacon Pancake Breakfast with Live Entertainment
When: July 11, 12, 13, 14 from 8:30 am to 1 pm
Where: 237 8th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: FREE
FAC Southwest
Stampede Breakfast with Live Music
When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 16520 24th Street SW, Calgary – Glenmore Christian Academy
Price: Free
Pacific Hut ALMUSAL 2022
Pinoy-Style Stampede Breakfast
When: July 11 from 7:30 am to 10:30 am
Where: 3231 17th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free
CrossIron Mills
Stampede Breakfast with Live Music
When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Rocky View
Price: Free
Eligeo & monday.com
Stampede Breakfast at Madisons 12|12
When: July 11 from 11 am to 2 pm
Where: 1212 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free
North Hill Shopping Centre
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 11 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 1632 14th Avenue NW, Calgary
Price: Free
McDougall Centre
Premier’s Stampede Breakfast
When: July 11 from 7 am to 9 am
Where: 455 6th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Momentum Health Ogden
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 11 from 8: 30 am to 11:30 am
Where: 7005 18th Street SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Hull Services
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 12 from 8 am to 12 pm
Where: 2266 Woodpark Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Coventry Services
Stampede Caravan Pancake Breakfast
When: July 12 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 130 Country Village Road NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Market Mall Shopping Centre
Calgary Stampede Pancake Breakfasts
When: July 12 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary
Price: Free
Kids U West 85th
Calgary Stampede Pancake Breakfasts
When: July 12 from 7 am to 10 am
Where: #430-8560 8a Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
The District at Beltline
Stampede Breakfast with Craft Beer, Caesar Bar, Music, and more
When: July 12 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free with registration
Kids U New Brighton
Calgary Stampede Pancake Breakfasts
When: July 13 from 7 am to 10 am
Where: 1035 New Brighton Drive SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Binance Canada
Pancake Breakfast with Live Music
When: July 13 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 140 4th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Dalhousie Station and Shopping Centre
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 13 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 5005 Dalhousie Drive NW, Calgary
Price: FREE
Canadian Cancer Society with Southcentre Mall
Pink Pancake Stampede Breakfast
When: July 13 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary
Price: FREE
Elegance Medispa
The First Annual Bridgeland Community, Small Business Stampede Breakfast
When: July 13 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: 124 8th Street NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Power Properties
FIRST Annual Calgary Stampede Breakfast
When: July 13 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: #7-2308 24th Street SW, Calgary
Price: Free
St Mary’s University
Stampede Breakfast 2022
When: July 14 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 4500 Bannister Road SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Kids U McKnight
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 14 from 7 am to 10 am
Where: 5220 4th Street NE, Calgary
Price: Free
DDRC
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 14 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: 4646 Sarcee Road SW, Calgary
Price: Free
McKenzie Towne Hall
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 14 from 9 am to 1 pm
Where: McKenzie Towne Centre – 40 McKenzie Towne Boulevard SE, Calgary
Price: Free
The Genesis Centre
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 15 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE #10, Calgary
Price: Free
Norfolk Housing
Annual Stampede Breakfast
When: July 15 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 1122 Kensington Road NW, Calgary
Price: Free
Taking Strides Calgary
4th Annual Stampede Breakfast with Spolumbo’s Breakfast Sausage
When: July 16 from 9 am to 1 pm
Where: Rutland Park Community Association – 3130 40th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Township Shopping Centre
Stampede Caravan Pancake Breakfast
When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: Corner of Macleod Trail and 210th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Cornerstone Family Dental
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 8 am to 12 pm
Where: 75 Corner Meadows Park #120, Calgary
Price: Free
The New Brighton Club
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: 2 New Brighton Drive SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Deer Valley Shopping Centre
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 1221 Canyon Meadows Drive SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Goodwill Plaza
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 9655 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Century Gardens
ERP College Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 10 am to 12 pm
Where: 826 8th Street, Calgary
Price: Free