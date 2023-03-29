A brand-new market is coming to Calgary this summer

One of the best parts of summer is all of the great markets that come to town, and there will be a new weekly one in Calgary this July.

The Currie Market will run in Calgary every Saturday in July and August from noon to 8 pm.

The Currie Market will see vendors all over Parade Square with everything you want from a market, including local food trucks, a craft area, some great drinks, and live entertainment. It sounds like the perfect summer night.

This new market is being put on by the groups that run some iconic Calgary markets like the Inglewood Night Market and the Marda Loop night market.

The Currie Market will be free to check out and perfect for everyone, including your dog! This will be a great chance to check out over 100 local artists, creators, and vendors while trying out some of the amazing food and drinks this city has to offer.

Check out its social media to see some of the great vendors and performers that will be coming through this summer.

Currie Market

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW

When: Saturdays in July and August

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Cost: Free