20+ Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts you can still go to

We are now past the midway point of the Stampede week, and hopefully, everyone has had the chance to check out a few Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts!

The pancakes might be our favourite food at The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and luckily, there are still quite a few to check out, from free family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.

You’re going to miss them once it’s all over, so definitely hit up a few of these if you can.

Here is a list of all the remaining Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts this year.

MNP Sport Centre

Healthy Stampede Breakfast

When: July 14 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 2225 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Bootleggin’ Breakfasts

Breakfast #2

When: July 14 from 8 am to 1 pm

Where: Fairmont Palliser – 133 – 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Starting at $149

St Mary’s University

Stampede Breakfast 2022

When: July 14 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 4500 Bannister Road SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Kids U McKnight

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 14 from 7 am to 10 am

Where: 5220 4th Street NE, Calgary

Price: Free

DDRC

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 14 from 8 am to 11 am

Where: 4646 Sarcee Road SW, Calgary

Price: Free

McKenzie Towne Hall

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 14 from 9 am to 1 pm

Where: 40 McKenzie Towne Boulevard SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Deerfoot Shopping Centre

Bacon Pancakes, Sausages, Live Entertainment, and more

When: July 14 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Prolific Sports House

Annual Stampede Breakfast

When: July 15 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: 8489 40th Street SE #120, Calgary

Price: $5

The Genesis Centre

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 15 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE #10, Calgary

Price: Free

Norfolk Housing

Annual Stampede Breakfast

When: July 15 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 1122 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Price: Free

Taking Strides Calgary

4th Annual Stampede Breakfast with Spolumbo’s Breakfast Sausage

When: July 16 from 9 am to 1 pm

Where: Rutland Park Community Association – 3130 40th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Township Shopping Centre

Stampede Caravan Pancake Breakfast

When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: Corner of Macleod Trail and 210th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Cornerstone Family Dental

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 8 am to 12 pm

Where: 75 Corner Meadows Park #120, Calgary

Price: Free

The New Brighton Club

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: 2 New Brighton Drive SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Deer Valley Shopping Centre

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 1221 Canyon Meadows Drive SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Goodwill Plaza

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 9655 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Century Gardens

ERP College Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 10 am to 12 pm

Where: 826 8th Street, Calgary

Price: Free

Rocky Ridge / Royal Oak Community

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: LDS Church – 81 Royal Elm Drive NW, Calgary

Price: Free

Hounsfield Heights-Briar Hill Community Association

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 16 from 9 am to 12 pm

Where: Green Park 1419-20A Street NW, Calgary

Price: Free

Central United

Stampede Breakfast with Sausages, Coffee and Juice

When: July 17 from 8 am to 10 am

Where: 131 7th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Maranatha Christian Reformed Church

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 17 from 9 am to 11 am

Where: 2111 52nd Street NW, Calgary

Price: Free

Bridges Church

Stampede Breakfast

When: July 17 from 10:30 am to 12 pm

Where: 404 10th Street NE, Calgary

Price: Free