20+ Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts you can still go to
We are now past the midway point of the Stampede week, and hopefully, everyone has had the chance to check out a few Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts!
The pancakes might be our favourite food at The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth, and luckily, there are still quite a few to check out, from free family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.
You’re going to miss them once it’s all over, so definitely hit up a few of these if you can.
Here is a list of all the remaining Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts this year.
MNP Sport Centre
Healthy Stampede Breakfast
When: July 14 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: 2225 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Bootleggin’ Breakfasts
Breakfast #2
When: July 14 from 8 am to 1 pm
Where: Fairmont Palliser – 133 – 9th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Starting at $149
St Mary’s University
Stampede Breakfast 2022
When: July 14 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 4500 Bannister Road SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Kids U McKnight
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 14 from 7 am to 10 am
Where: 5220 4th Street NE, Calgary
Price: Free
DDRC
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 14 from 8 am to 11 am
Where: 4646 Sarcee Road SW, Calgary
Price: Free
McKenzie Towne Hall
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 14 from 9 am to 1 pm
Where: 40 McKenzie Towne Boulevard SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Deerfoot Shopping Centre
Bacon Pancakes, Sausages, Live Entertainment, and more
When: July 14 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Free
Prolific Sports House
Annual Stampede Breakfast
When: July 15 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: 8489 40th Street SE #120, Calgary
Price: $5
The Genesis Centre
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 15 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 7555 Falconridge Boulevard NE #10, Calgary
Price: Free
Norfolk Housing
Annual Stampede Breakfast
When: July 15 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 1122 Kensington Road NW, Calgary
Price: Free
Taking Strides Calgary
4th Annual Stampede Breakfast with Spolumbo’s Breakfast Sausage
When: July 16 from 9 am to 1 pm
Where: Rutland Park Community Association – 3130 40th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Township Shopping Centre
Stampede Caravan Pancake Breakfast
When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: Corner of Macleod Trail and 210th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Cornerstone Family Dental
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 8 am to 12 pm
Where: 75 Corner Meadows Park #120, Calgary
Price: Free
The New Brighton Club
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: 2 New Brighton Drive SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Deer Valley Shopping Centre
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 1221 Canyon Meadows Drive SE, Calgary
Price: Free
Goodwill Plaza
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 9655 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Century Gardens
ERP College Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 10 am to 12 pm
Where: 826 8th Street, Calgary
Price: Free
Rocky Ridge / Royal Oak Community
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: LDS Church – 81 Royal Elm Drive NW, Calgary
Price: Free
Hounsfield Heights-Briar Hill Community Association
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 16 from 9 am to 12 pm
Where: Green Park 1419-20A Street NW, Calgary
Price: Free
Central United
Stampede Breakfast with Sausages, Coffee and Juice
When: July 17 from 8 am to 10 am
Where: 131 7th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free
Maranatha Christian Reformed Church
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 17 from 9 am to 11 am
Where: 2111 52nd Street NW, Calgary
Price: Free
Bridges Church
Stampede Breakfast
When: July 17 from 10:30 am to 12 pm
Where: 404 10th Street NE, Calgary
Price: Free