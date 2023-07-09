21 tremendous things to do in Calgary this week: July 10 to 16

We are in the heart of the Calgary Stampede and we are overflowing with things to do across the city with options for everyone.

But it’s not just Stampede taking over the city with plenty of other great things to check out.

From some live music to markets, here are 16 things to do this week in Calgary.

What: Due to popular demand, Calgary’s Summer On 17th is returning to 17th Ave for its second year, and it’s pulling out all the stops this time. Throughout the three-month extravaganza, there will be free events happening almost every day, including favourites from last year and some exciting new attractions. From movies in the park to live bands, theatrical performances, and fitness classes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

When: On now until September 23

Where: 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Cost: Free

What: Stampede 2023 is officially here and there’s no shortage of amazing acts at the

Whiskey Rose Saloon Tent on 17th Avenue. Featuring a mix of hip-hop, rock,

country, and dance music there’s a show for everyone! Events are 18+ and valid

ID is required.

When: Every night from Monday, July 10 to Saturday, July 16

Where: 1012 17th Avenue SW

Time: Restaurant opens at 12 pm, tent at 6 pm

Cost: Varies by concert

What: Every Saturday from June 24 to September 2, the Heritage Plaza and promenade in the front parking lots will be taken over by vendors. From 3 to 9 pm, go shop the local vendors, explore the shops in the plaza, grab a bite to eat, and be entertained! Market Nights is a pet-friendly event, so make sure you bring your fur baby along for the ride!

When: Saturdays June 24 to September 2, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: Free

Get the kids some time at the grounds on Wednesday, July 12, for BMO Kids’ Day. Entry for all kids 12 and under is free all day long, and with that comes a free breakfast from 8 to 9:30 am along with a free show from 8 to 10 am. For everyone else, entry into the grounds is free until 10 am.

When: Wednesday, July 12

Time: Until 10 am

What: Calgary’s newest market is a great weekend alternative to the Calgary Stampede. The Currie Market will see vendors all over Parade Square with everything you want from a market, including local food trucks, a craft area, some great drinks, and live entertainment.

Where: Parade Square — 4040 Breskens Drive SW

When: July 15

The Calgary Stampede celebrates the community by giving you a chance to get in for free on Tuesday, July 11. Everyone gets in for free on TC Energy Community Day from 10 am to 2 pm. For the more experienced Stampede goers, it is free admission all day for anyone 65+ years old and military veterans. That also comes with a free breakfast in front of the Nutrien Event Centre until 11 am or while supplies last.

When: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 10 am to 2 pm (all day for seniors and military veterans)

What: Check out one of the nicest sports venues in the city and support Cavalry FC. They have matchups against Atlético Ottawa and HFX Wanderers this month.

When: July 12 and 15

Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Tickets: Start at $29

What: You can support some local vendors at the Inglewood Night Market. Shoppers will find vendors and food trucks primarily along 10th and 11th streets SE and 10th Avenue SE. You can enjoy a night in one of Calgary’s trendiest neighbourhoods and get a break from all the yeehaw throughout the city.

When: July 14

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary

What: If you want a little class for your weekend while avoiding the crowds at the Calgary Stampede, High Tea at the Calgary Zoo is perfect for you. Enjoy delicious treats while sipping on a selection of tasty tea. You’ll enjoy views of the gardens and flowers in the ENMAX Conservatory. Your ticket includes admission to the zoo, so before you enjoy your afternoon tea and treats, you can walk around the grounds to see the animals.

When: July 16

Where: Wilder Institute Calgary Zoo — 1300 Zoo Road NE

Price: $80

What: An absolute must-try attraction is back for another year in Calgary, with Downhill karting returning to Winsport. Downhill karting allows visitors to ride their way down 1,800 metres of track and maneuver through 50 twists and turns, all while flying downhill, descending over 100 metres.

Where: WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Hours: 1 to 7 pm daily

Tickets: Start at $28

What: Calgary has so many great walking paths all around the city, and with the weather getting better, now might be the time to check some of them out. If you want to step it up a little bit you can check out some of the stairs around the city to get a sweat in and enjoy a sweet view.

What: With the Calgary Stampede finally here, there’s no better time to talk about the best way to kick off your day: pancake breakfasts! Every year, there are so many free barbecues and pancake breakfasts all over the city. There’s every different kind of pancake breakfast, from family-friendly ones to ticketed ones that have a wild party atmosphere.

When: Until July 16

Where: Across the city

Price: FREE

What: Western Canada’s largest outdoor amusement park boasts 32 rides, family-friendly entertainment, and plenty of drool-worthy treats. Plus, you can even camp right on-site to keep the fun going. And there are more than just rides at Calaway Park. The CP Spray n’ Play waterpark is the perfect spot to cool off on a cool day. You can also take in a show in the 3D theatre, enjoy 20 games in the Drop Zone, and much more.

When: daily from June 29 to September 4, and weekends and holiday Mondays from September 9 to October 9

Time: 10 am to 7 pm through September 3, and 11 am to 5 pm from September 10 to October 10

Where: 245033 Range Road 33

Admission: $49.95 for regular general admission

What: A new Nickelback exhibit is coming to Calgary this month to remind fans of the band’s many accomplishments. This year’s exhibition will feature a number of instruments used by the band, some personal items, concert footage, and behind-the-scenes photos, all of which help capture the band’s rise and experiences as an internationally celebrated rock band.

When: On until February 2024

Where: Studio Bell at the National Music Centre — 850 4th Street SE

Tickets: Studio Bell admission: $21.50 for adults, $16.50 for students/seniors (65+), $13.50 for children (3 to 12 years of age), and free for children under three years of age.

What: One of the true signs of summer is floating on the water, and Illuminated Escapes Calgary is elevating that experience. This is one of the coolest experiences in the city, with kayaks lit up with LED lights to guide you along.

When: Open all summer

Where: Waterfront Park – 5225 101st Street NW

Tickets: Start at $60

What: The perfect summer day seems to always include a swim. Here in Calgary, we have great options for both indoor and outdoor swimmers. Outdoor pools and splash parks open up this weekend!

What: Hold onto your handlebars because Calgary has got some awesome bike paths you have to check out this season! This is a great way to check out all the beauty that this city has to offer while getting a good workout in.

What: The Beauty and The Beast Immersive Cocktail Experience, a fairytale journey that you definitely don’t want to miss, is in Calgary. This wonderful adventure, from the same team behind the Alice in Wonderland experience, is coming to Sunny Cider Bar for a limited time starting on March 24. Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, guests of this interactive experience will be surrounded by people who have become household objects, like talking clocks.

When: Now until December 31

Where: Sunny Cider Bar — 14th Avenue NE

Price: $47 per person; buy here

What: The weather is turning around and camping season is here, which means it’s time to check out some of the great campsites around Calgary. Obviously, with the mountains right there we have a lot of great options. But there are plenty of great spots to check out a lot closer, too.

Where: Various locations in and around Calgary

What: A mesmerizing new experience is coming to Calgary with Wonderspaces making its international debut at Telus Spark. This long-term experience coming to the Telus Spark Science Centre will feature nine unique, interactive art installations.

When: Now until October

Where: Telus Spark – 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Tickets: Included in general admission or a Spark Membership

What: Going on a river float is one of the signs of summer and lucky for us, there are plenty of places in and around Calgary to do just that. Whether you are in the city or in the mountains, there are some great spots to put a floaty in the water and chill.

Where: Bow and Elbow River