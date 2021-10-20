New Calgary restaurants? Those are our three favourite words.

We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new YYC restaurants you should look into trying.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in this city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are 17 new Calgary restaurants for you to try right now or in the near future.

Open

A post shared by Jon Smith Subs Canada (@jss_canada)

Jon Smith Subs is known for its quick-serve, mouth-watering overstuffed subs, fresh salads, and legendary made-to-order fries, and the restaurant will be running its signature “Sub-a-Palooza Grand Opening Celebration” the week of October 18.

Address: Unit 160 – 180 Legacy Main Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-480-3366

A post shared by South St. Burger (@southstburger)

The eatery invites customers to build the burger of their dreams with a choice of 30 gourmet toppings. There are also plenty of signature meals for those who can’t make up their minds, including True North, Nacho, Southern Fried Chicken, and Lightlife burgers.

Address: #2 1103 17th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-244-1301

A post shared by MEATBALL PROJECT (@meatballproject_)

The new 1130 Kensington Road NW concept is now serving up a small but mighty selection of meatballs, handhelds (meatballs in wraps), and sides like hash browns and mac n cheese too.

Address: 1130 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-0792

A post shared by Modern Steak YYC (@modernsteakca)

The Modern Group has officially opened a new location in South Calgary. The 10606 Southport Road SW outpost is the third for the group, which also operates a location in Kensington and on Stephen Avenue.

Address: 10606 Southport Road SW, Calgary

A post shared by Porch YYC (@porchyyc)

This new eatery is sandwiched between Clive Burger and Trolley 5, and if it’s anything as good as its neighbours, Porch is sure to become a popular spot in Calgary.

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW

Phone: 587-391-8900

A post shared by Pie Junkie (@piejunkieyyc)

Pie Junkie makes sweet and savoury pies the way your grandmother did – with love and pride. The premium pies are often inspired by local ingredients and are made from scratch by hand, with an all-butter pastry and homemade fillings.

Address: 826 Crowfoot Crescent NW

Phone: 403-241-3475

A post shared by Macao Imperial Tea Alberta (@macaoimperialtea.ab)

The “number one bubble tea brand” in the Philippines has opened its first-ever Alberta location. Macao Imperial Tea is located at 9737 Macleod Trail S.

Address: 9737 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

A post shared by CHEWGURT YUMMY YYC 乳果有米卡尔加里 (@chewgurtyummy_yyc)

Calgary’s first purple rice yogurt drink shop, Chewgurt Yummy, has officially opened its doors. Located at 1224 Centre Street NE, the new sweet spot offers desserts and drinks from noon to 10 pm seven days a week.

Address: 1224 Centre Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 587-316-8895

A post shared by Jollibee Canada (@jollibeecanada)

This is the third Jollibee location in Calgary, with the other two at 999 36th Street NE and 9190 Macleod Trail SE. The new location marks the brand’s 22nd store in Canada.

Address: 261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Calgary

A post shared by DEVILLE COFFEE (@devillecoffee)

Deville Coffee just keeps expanding around Calgary! The local name has opened its new outpost at 1103 17th Ave SW.

Address: 1103 17th Ave SW, Calgary

Opening Soon

A post shared by iyycburg (@iyycburg)

Iyycburg just opened in Calgary earlier this year, and now the fast-casual smash burger spot is expanding. The concept will be opening a brand new location in YYC, this time at 220 -129 Sage Valley Common NW.

Address: 220 -129 Sage Valley Common NW

A post shared by Fuwa Fuwa Japanese Pancakes (@fuwafuwapancakes)

In addition to the new YYC spot, Fuwa Fuwa is doubling down in Alberta, launching a store in Edmonton this fall as well. New locations are also coming to Scarborough and Mississauga in Ontario, and Shenzhen, China.

Address: 1113A Kensington Road NW

A post shared by Kama (@kamayyc)

Kama is brought to us by Calgary chef Kenny Kaechele, the mastermind behind award-winning Workshop Kitchen + Culture, which closed its doors this past February after nearly seven years of operation.

Address: 211 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

A post shared by OEB Breakfast Co. (@oeb_breakfast)

Popular Canadian all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting egg-xpansion plans on the horizon. And it looks like YYC is getting another spot. OEB Breakfast Co. will be opening at 4132 University Avenue NW in the University District this fall.

Address: 4132 University Avenue NW, Calgary

A post shared by Odd Burger – Vegan Fast Food (@oddburgerfastfood)

Calling all lovers of plant-based eats! Odd Burger has announced it will be opening its first Western Canadian location in Calgary. The popular Canadian vegan fast-food chain has signed its first franchise agreement in YYC, a part of its plans to expand across the country.

A post shared by oneFortyFive (@onefortyfivedesign)

Whiskey Rose Saloon is expected to open this fall at 1012 17th Avenue SW, the former home of Italian resto Cibo, and it looks like it’s going to be a boot-stompin’ good time.

Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

A post shared by Cinnaholic Calgary (@cinnaholic.calgary)

A popular loaded cinnamon bun chain is opening its first YYC location soon: Cinnaholic Calgary is coming to 17th Ave. The first-ever Calgary location for the vegan, made-from-scratch, and gourmet cinnamon bun franchise will be located at 608 17th Avenue SW.

Address: 608 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

