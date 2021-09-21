Calgary’s first purple rice yogurt drink shop, Chewgurt Yummy, officially opened its doors.

Located at 1224 Centre Street NE, the new sweet spot offers desserts and drinks from noon to 10 pm seven days a week.

This mini-chain already operates three locations in Vancouver, but this is the brand’s first in YYC.

Folks can head in to enjoy yogurt-based specialty drinks packed with “proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fibre,” according to Chewgurt Yummy’s website.

Customers can customize their drinks with different toppings, flavours, and fillings too. Be sure to pop by for a refreshing sip if you’re in the area.

Chewgurt Yummy

Address: 1224 Centre Street NE, Calgary

Phone: 587-316-8895

Instagram