Chewgurt Yummy opens first-ever Calgary location
Sep 21 2021, 2:17 pm
Calgary’s first purple rice yogurt drink shop, Chewgurt Yummy, officially opened its doors.
Located at 1224 Centre Street NE, the new sweet spot offers desserts and drinks from noon to 10 pm seven days a week.
- See also:
This mini-chain already operates three locations in Vancouver, but this is the brand’s first in YYC.
Folks can head in to enjoy yogurt-based specialty drinks packed with “proteins, vitamins, minerals, and fibre,” according to Chewgurt Yummy’s website.
View this post on Instagram
Customers can customize their drinks with different toppings, flavours, and fillings too. Be sure to pop by for a refreshing sip if you’re in the area.
Chewgurt Yummy
Address: 1224 Centre Street NE, Calgary
Phone: 587-316-8895