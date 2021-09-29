Calgary’s beloved Pie Junkie is bringing its delicious baked goods to a fourth YYC location, opening later this week.

Pie Junkie makes sweet and savoury pies the way your grandmother did – with love and pride. The premium pies are often inspired by local ingredients, and are made from scratch by hand, with an all-butter pastry and homemade fillings.

Plus, the company is committed to environmental sustainability, and has implemented several practices to support this mandate. The bakery utilizes reusable, biodegradable baking rings and compostable packaging in an effort to reduce its environmental footprint.

The popular shop is launching its newest location on Friday, October 1, in Crowfoot Crossing, just in time for Thanksgiving. Along with its year-round favourites, Pie Junkie has seasonal offerings like Pumpkin Pie, Turkey Dinner Pie, and Mocha Salted Caramel.

Calgarians will be able to pick up delicious autumn eats just in time for the October holiday at the new shop, which will be Pie Junkie’s largest retail space yet.

The Crowfoot location is Pie Junkie’s fourth shop in six years of businesses, and comes on the heels of the recent addition of its e-commerce platform and citywide delivery service. These were introduced last year in the midst of the pandemic to help provide better accessibility and convenience for customers.

The new Pie Junkie shop joins three other Calgary locations in Kensington, Spruce Cliff, and Mahogany, bringing mouth-watering sweet and savoury options to the northwest community. Eight team members at the new location put the company’s staff at a total of more than 40 employees in Calgary.

The 826 Crowfoot Crescent NW shop will be open from 10 am to 7 pm seven days a week beginning Friday, October 1, to fulfil all your pie dreams!

Pie Junkie – Crowfoot Crossing

Address: 826 Crowfoot Crescent NW

Phone: 403-241-3475

Facebook | Instagram