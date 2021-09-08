The “number one bubble tea brand” in the Philippines is opening its first-ever Alberta location soon. Macao Imperial Tea is gearing up to launch in Calgary this weekend.

Located at 9737 Macleod Trail S, Macao Imperial Tea will officially open on Saturday, September 11.

According to the Macao Imperial website, this YYC outpost is the brand’s third in Canada. The other two stores are in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Macao Imperial Tea Alberta (@macaoimperialtea.ab)

Macao Imperial is known for its milk teas, coffee drinks, yogurt drinks, and snacks.

You can find this new bubble tea spot open on September 11 at 11 am.

Macao Imperial Tea — Calgary

Address: 9737 Macleod Trail S, Calgary

Instagram