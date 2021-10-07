A Florida-based sandwich shop has just launched its first Canadian location in Calgary.

Jon Smith Subs is known for its quick-serve, mouth-watering overstuffed subs, fresh salads, and legendary made-to-order fries, and the restaurant will be running its signature “Sub-a-Palooza Grand Opening Celebration” the week of October 18. The celebration will include a special promotion each day of the week.

Canada’s first Jon Smith Subs is located at Unit 160 – 180 Legacy Main Street SE in Calgary, and the eatery is serving up drool-worthy sandwiches from 10 am to 9 pm Monday to Sunday.

The newly constructed, 1,310-square-foot location offers seating for 22 guests and features complimentary Wi-Fi.

Jon Smith Subs was founded in 1988 in Palm Beach County, Florida, with the goal to serve overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak, real chicken breast, and fresh giant deli subs.

The company uses the highest quality meats and ingredients, offers made-to-order fries, and bakes their bread fresh every day. The sandwich shop guarantees large-portioned, mouth-watering subs that are fresh and delicious.

The Calgary location is part of a master franchise agreement with an Alberta company co-owned by local residents Gurbinder Singh, an established IT and business professional, and Amrinder Cheema, an operations practitioner.

Singh and Cheema both have family history in the restaurant business and share a passion for delivering exceptional quality food and service to the community.

The sub shop is set to open an additional 25 to 30 locations throughout Alberta in the next five years, with anticipated growth into other Canadian markets beginning in 2022.

Jon Smith Subs

Address: Unit 160 – 180 Legacy Main Street SE, Calgary

Phone: 587-408-3366

Facebook | Instagram