Highly anticipated new Calgary honky-tonk set to open on 17th Ave next month
For a city that’s known for the Calgary Stampede and its cowboy culture, we sure don’t have very many country bars in YYC.
Lucky for us, the good folks behind a new honky-tonk concept coming to 17th Ave are helping to change that, and the venue has finally announced that it anticipates opening this November.
Whiskey Rose Saloon is launching at 1012 17th Avenue SW, the former home of Italian restaurant Cibo, and it looks like it’s going to be a boot-stompin’ good time.
The Nashville-inspired saloon will feature 10,000 square feet of great eats, cold drinks, live music, and plenty of fun.
Whiskey Rose aims to combine “a piece of Nashville with a whole lot of Calgary,” and patrons will be greeted by western hospitality and a classic Albertan atmosphere across a two-level, open-concept saloon. With a neon country aesthetic and live music, Whiskey Rose is bringing Nashville’s very own Broadway feel to the Red Mile.
On weekdays, guests can enjoy food, drinks, and a saloon-style setting on the main floor of the building, and on weekends, the upper level comes alive.
The second floor will feature a stage, live music, a dance floor, and two bars. The music will compose a little bit of country, a little rock and roll, and the occasional power ballad for everyone to scream-sing along to.
Whether you’re into the country music honky-tonk vibe or not, this one sounds as if it’s going to be worth visiting! We’ll keep you posted as more updates about Whiskey Rose Saloon roll in.
Whiskey Rose Saloon
Address: 1012 17th Avenue SW, Calgary