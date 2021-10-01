Meatball Project: Quick-service meatball joint opens in Calgary
Oct 1 2021, 12:34 pm
Holy mother of meatballs! We’ve got some good news guys. Meatball Project, a new quick-service spot to get drool-worthy spheres of deliciousness, is now open.
The new 1130 Kensington Road NW concept is now serving up a small but mighty selection of meatballs, handhelds (meatballs in wraps), and sides like hash browns and mac n cheese too.
Meatball Project also offers some sweets treats like soft serve icea cream and donut balls.
Find this new must-try spot open Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm.
Meatball Project
Address: 1130 Kensington Road NW, Calgary
Phone: 587-356-0792