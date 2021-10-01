Holy mother of meatballs! We’ve got some good news guys. Meatball Project, a new quick-service spot to get drool-worthy spheres of deliciousness, is now open.

The new 1130 Kensington Road NW concept is now serving up a small but mighty selection of meatballs, handhelds (meatballs in wraps), and sides like hash browns and mac n cheese too.

Meatball Project also offers some sweets treats like soft serve icea cream and donut balls.

Find this new must-try spot open Sunday to Thursday from 11 am to 9 pm and Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 10 pm.

Meatball Project

Address: 1130 Kensington Road NW, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-0792

Instagram