Calgary’s newest Jollibee location is set to open this week.

The famous Filipino fast-food chain is launching a 2,800 sq ft eatery inside CrossIron Mills, a shopping centre just north of the city.

The restaurant is slated to open on Wednesday, September 29, serving up signature eats like Jolly Crispy Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and hot-dog-studded Jolly Spaghetti.

Jollibee also makes Chickenwiches, Burger Steaks, and popular deep-fried Peach Mango hand-pies.

The new location is situated inside CrossIron Mills beside Cineplex at 261055 CrossIron Boulevard. Jollibee CrossIron Mills will be open seven days a week from 10 am to 8 pm and will offer indoor dining along with call-in/pick-up service.

Fans of Jollibee can also order a meal using Jollibee’s ordering app (available for download at the App Store and Google Play), the jollibeefoods.com website, and the DoorDash delivery platform.

This is the third Jollibee location in Calgary, with the other two at 999 36th Street NE and 9190 Macleod Trail SE. The new location marks the brand’s 22nd store in Canada.

Jollibee CrossIron Mills

Address: 261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Calgary

