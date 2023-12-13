7 Calgary restaurants that locals would love to see reopen

It’s always sad when a favourite restaurant closes down, and unfortunately, there’s been plenty of them over the last year in Calgary.

In the wake of some sad closures in YYC, we asked Calgarians which shuttered restaurants they’d love to see return to the city in future, and they brought back so many memories.

From all-you-can-eat ribs and crab to delicious Asian-inspired cuisine, here are some of the spots Calgarians are hoping to see make a comeback.

Julio’s Barrio

This popular Mexican spot announced it would be closing its doors in 2019 for an “undetermined amount of time” for renovations. But sadly, it never made a reappearance. What we wouldn’t give for a Bulldog again!

Two Penny

There were plenty of pandemic-related restaurant casualties, but one notable closure was Two Penny. The Asian and North American-inspired restaurant and accompanying cocktail bar, The Teahouse, operated on 1st Street SW and opened in 2017.

In 2020, the restaurant announced it would be closing down. The space was later occupied by A1 Cafe, with The Teahouse making a return, but both spots closed in March 2023. Now the spot is Calcutta Cricket Club’s home.

Foreign Concept

Foreign Concept, a restaurant that served up contemporary Asian cuisine, won several awards during its stint on 1st Street SW. However, in June 2023, the restaurant announced it would be permanently closing down after eight years.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform all of you that we have made the decision not to renew our lease,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

Luckily, the team hasn’t left the Calgary food scene entirely. They currently operate Bar Chouette on 12th Avenue SW.

Anju

One of 17th Avenue’s most-loved restaurants, Anju, announced it would be closing its doors in January 2020 due to reconstruction costs.

While Anju, known for its modern Korean food, is no more, you can still get eats from chef Roy Oh at Roy’s Korean Kitchen on 4th Street SW in Mission or at the smaller stall at The District Beltline.

Wurst

This beer hall was the ultimate party spot in Calgary and many locals were sad to see it go. With two huge floors, one with a beer hall and the other with a dining room, it served up German-inspired food and a whole lot of booze.

Luckily, the space was taken over by South Block Barbecue and Brewing, which serves up delicious BBQ and beers on tap.

Booker’s BBQ Grill & Crab Shack

If you’re a big fan of an all-you-can-eat scenario, chances are you may have spent some time at Booker’s. The old spot on 3rd Street SE was famous for its all-you-can-eat crab and ribs on Sundays.

However, the joint announced it was closing down in 2021. While the restaurant hinted at a comeback in a new location, there haven’t been any updates just yet.

Shikiji

This popular spot for Japanese cuisine was forced to close its doors in 2020 due to “irreparable damage” caused by a flood to its Centre Street NE location. Shikiji served up a variety of ramen dishes, udon, sushi, and so much more.