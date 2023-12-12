Hankki, one of Calgary’s most popular spots for Korean street food, has just opened a brand-new location.

This time, Hankki has branched out to Cochrane, bringing the town its signature quick and delicious eats with bowls and Korean-style hot dogs in an array of flavours.

The hotdogs are essentially amped-up corndogs, served coated in a crispy batter, but they also have options covered with crispy potato or stuffed with mozzarella cheese for the cheese pull of your dreams.

You’re also able to fully customize your dog with a ton of different toppings, from sugar sprinkles and ketchup to honey mustard, honey butter and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hankki (@hankkicanada)

The bowls are just as delicious, filled with rice and veggies and topped with Bulgogi, Grilled Pork, or Korean fried chicken, to name a few.

Hankki has been rapidly expanding in Alberta, with several Calgary locations now open, as well as outposts in Banff and Lethbridge.

So if you’re craving some fast and tasty Korean fare, you’ll want to check out Hankki ASAP!

Address: #1101, 320 5th Avenue W, Cochrane

Phone: 587-362-5104

Instagram