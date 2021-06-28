Calgary’s new North Carolina-style BBQ restaurant and brewery opens this week: South Block Barbecue & Brewing.

Set to open on Friday, July 2, you’ll find South Block open in Calgary’s Mission district at 2437 4the Street SW.

Once it opens, folks can expect eats like pork hock, apricot pork belly, bacon-wrapped and stuffed peppers, and desserts like peach cobbler.

When it comes to brews, South Block says it’s expecting to have 14 of their own beers on tap for opening.

Be sure to check this place out the next time you’re in the area and it’s up and running.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by South Block Barbecue & Brewing (@southblockbbq)

South Block Barbecue & Brewing

Address: 2437 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram