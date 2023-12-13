Paris Baguette: Famous Korean bakery opens in Calgary this month

It’s been a long time coming, but acclaimed Korean bakery Paris Baguette has finally announced the opening date for its first Calgary location.

Paris Baguette, a French-inspired Korean bakery, is set to hold the grand opening for its brand-new Calgary location in Beacon Hill on December 21.

Despite having over 4,000 bakeries around the world, Paris Baguette brings a neighbourhood cafe vibe with plenty of delicious eats and coffee.

The spot is known for its array of stunning decorated cakes in flavours like strawberry soft cream, blueberry chiffon, and green tea strawberry.

Paris Baguette also serves up gourmet sandwiches, freshly baked bread, salads, and baked goods.

The extensive menu includes matcha mochi donuts, croissants, coffee buns and curry croquettes.

The cafe has been making an impression across Canada, with the first location opening in Toronto at 4841 Yonge Street earlier this year. The bakery has since opened further outposts in Ontario and Edmonton.

With more locations poised to open on Bloor Street W in Toronto and the West Edmonton Mall, we can’t wait to see if more Calgary locations are on the horizon.

Address: 11846 Sarcee Trail NW H111, Calgary

