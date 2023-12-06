Auttarote: New Thai restaurant opens in downtown Calgary

A brand-new Thai restaurant has just opened its doors in Calgary, and the dishes are drool-worthy.

Auttarote, a new Thai restaurant that’s opened in downtown Calgary, aims to give its visitors a culinary journey through Thailand.

The menu explores the traditional flavours of Thailand through classic Thai dishes, with a range of appetizers, noodles, curries, and more.

With mouth-watering appetizers like chicken satay, dumplings stuffed with ground pork, and spring rolls and cheese sticks made with spring roll pastry and mozzarella, your meal is getting off with the right start.

Auttarote also offers so many dishes you’ll know and love, such as Pad Thai, Papaya Salad, and Tom Yum soup with your choice of chicken or shrimp.

The restaurant also has a variety of Thai curries to choose from, like classic green or red, and Panang with your choice of chicken, beef, pork or shrimp. They also serve up Masaman curry packed with delicious ribeye beef.

Dessert lovers won’t be disappointed with sweet treats such as Mango Sticky Rice or banana with coconut milk to feast on.

Time will tell whether the spot is one of Calgary’s best Thai restaurants, but the menu is certainly something special.

Address: 118 5th Avenue SE, Suite 200, Calgary

