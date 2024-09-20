9 notable Calgary restaurants and bars that closed this summer

It’s always sad to see restaurants say goodbye, and this summer, Calgary lost a fair few spots.

The restaurant business is notoriously tricky, and while several new spots opened their doors, there were also some casualties that’ll be greatly missed.

Here are some of the biggest restaurant, bar, and brewery closures in Calgary.

Kensington’s upscale dive bar concept Scuba Jay’s announced it would be closing in September.

The spot was known for its selection of local craft beers and classic bar grub, which included snacks, poutine, handhelds, and brunch.

Address: 302 10th Street NW, Calgary

Jam’s Diner also announced its closure this summer, but not without some controversy. The spot got some serious heat and was review-bombed after its owner responded to a negative Google Review from a customer.

Address: 1209 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Popular Italian joint D.O.P. said goodbye to its first home on 1st Street SW in August, as the building is scheduled to be demolished.

The acclaimed restaurant won’t be down for too long though, as it will be reopening in a brand-new location in Marda Loop this fall.

Address: 1005A 1st Street SW, Calgary

One of Calgary’s top spots for cookies closed its doors in August after five years in business. However, it’s not all bad news.

While Chunk’d’s Kensington storefront is sadly no longer, the cookie purveyor revealed that it will continue to serve delicious sweet treats to Calgarians. Chunk’d cookies will be available to order online and in person at Calgary Farmers Market West.

Address: 330 10th Street NW, Calgary

One of Sunnyside’s most well-loved cafes, Vendome, revealed it will be shuttering in August after 15 years.

“For the past 15 years, Vendome Café has been the beloved spot for morning coffee, delicious meals, and warm connections among neighbours. Each chapter of our story has been special, and now it’s time for a new one to begin,” Vendome said in an Instagram post.

The popular spot opened in 2009 in the historic Vendome Block building and serves coffee, brunch, salads, and handhelds.

Address: 940 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary

Francine’s, a French-inspired bar which opened in January, announced it would be winding down operations from its spot inside downtown Calgary’s Meat & Bread.

However, it doesn’t seem to be a full “goodbye” but more of a “see you later,” as the team said it was working on “something bigger and better,” so watch this space!

Address: Meat & Bread – 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

The Curryer, a Pakistani restaurant in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood, has closed its doors due to operational costs.

The spot, which was known for its wide selection of Pakistani curries and naanwiches, opened its first brick-and-mortar location in 2021 after previously operating as a food truck at events around the city.

Address: #105, 550 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Ol’ Beautiful, one of Calgary’s most popular taprooms, was forced to close due to a fire this summer. Luckily, no one was hurt, but the taproom will be closed for the foreseeable future.

“We want to extend sincere gratitude to our community for the continued support as we navigate next steps following this devastating loss,” Ol’ Beautiful said.

Address: 1103 12th Street SE, Calgary

The Backlot, one of Calgary’s longest-serving queer spaces, shut its doors in July.

The “West Hollywood”-style bar has been a welcoming space for Calgary’s 2SLGBTQIA+ since its opening, hosting karaoke, drag shows and live music for decades.

Address: 209 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

