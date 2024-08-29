Calgary restaurant Jam’s Diner has been getting some serious heat for its owner’s response to a negative Google review.

On Tuesday, August 27, a customer who visited Jam’s Diner in Inglewood left a critical two-star review of the spot, calling out slow service and claiming some food had been burnt, while others were undercooked.

Following the review, restaurant owner Brad Stefaniuk responded, calling the customer out for their “sh*tty review.”

“We’re going bankrupt so I hope you feel good about leaving this review rather than just reaching out to us. We are people,” the response said.

“For us, it’s a shame that there’s so many sh*tty humans out there that think they’re doing good by leaving a bad review on a place that’s already struggling like hell. Don’t worry we’ll be shut down soon enough.”

The review, and Stefaniuk’s subsequent response, were shared on the r/Calgary Reddit thread, with dozens of users stepping in to criticize the owner.

“I got news for you, owner. People are struggling too. They shouldn’t waste their money on a restaurant that can’t make a proper breakfast,” one person said.

“I feel bad for this guy, ’cause he’s obviously going through it… but it’s a really weird/bad experience at that place,” another added.

Speaking to Dished, Stefaniuk, who opened Jam’s Diner two years ago, explained why he had responded to the customer.

“I’m gonna put out an emotional response when somebody attacks me, or I feel attacked when they could just reach out privately,” Stefaniuk said.

“If I reacted the way I did privately, I would expect to get ripped apart and for people to never come back, but not for this.”

Stefaniuk explained that opening the Inglewood spot, taking over the space previously occupied by Kane’s Harley Diner, had felt like a “good opportunity to create some jobs, help some people, and preserve part of Calgary.”

Just a couple of months later, Jam’s Diner ran out of money. Despite the challenges, Stefaniuk had been working to keep the diner up and running. However, the long-running financial issues have forced the spot to wind down service. Jam’s Diner is set to close its doors in Inglewood on September 2.

Stefaniuk added that people believe they’re being helpful with online reviews, but in his opinion, they aren’t.

“My phone number is everywhere. I’m often in my own restaurants and more than willing to sit and listen to people, especially if they have a little criticism,” he said.

Since the review made it into the Reddit thread, the restaurant has received an influx of one-star reviews on Google. Stefaniuk added that he had also received hate via email.

“There’s been 10 more one-star reviews, with no notes or anything. People that have never been there. Because I got emotional, they just want to defend another person that they’ve never met,” he added.

“I know people love my food. I also know I’m not going to please everybody 100% of the time. But if people would just take the time to reach out directly, especially a small place like this. I don’t have corporate funding or backing. I just have to do the best I can.”