It’s not a “goodbye” but a “see you later” for one of Calgary’s most popular new bar concepts.

Francine’s, a French-inspired bar, has announced it’ll be winding down operations from its spot inside downtown Calgary’s Meat & Bread this week.

“On June 29, our petit French bar will close while we work on something bigger and better,” the restaurant said in an Instagram post.

“Come say bye and eat your favourites before time is up! We appreciate all of your support so far.”

The spot, which opened in January, serves old-world cocktails, spirits, and aperitifs and features a menu of “tavern-focused and French-accented” fare.

Luckily for Calgarians, the restaurant said news on what’s next will be coming soon, so watch this space.

Until then, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled, and diners can still make a reservation for the last taste of some of their favourite dishes.

Address: Meat & Bread – 821 1st Street SW, Calgary

