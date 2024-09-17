7 highly anticipated fall restaurant and bar openings in Calgary
Here at Dished, we love nothing more than a new restaurant opening, and fall is gearing up to be a spectacular season in Calgary for restaurant openings.
Plenty of new spots and bars are opening in the city, and our to-eat lists are growing daily.
From large international chains to local eateries, here are some of the most highly anticipated restaurants and bars opening in Calgary this fall.
Chick-fil-A
US chain Chick-fil-A has recently returned to Alberta, opening its first location at West Edmonton Mall this summer. Luckily, Calgarians won’t have long to wait before they can get their hands on Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, as its location on Macleod Trail is gearing up to open this fall.
Address: 9223 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary
Aloha Modern Kitchen
Aloha Modern Kitchen, a new restaurant from the team behind The J Spot, is slated to open this fall. The eatery will bring a slice of Hawaii to YYC, offering an array of island dishes and tropical cocktails.
Masa Mama
A brand-new taqueria experience is set to open in Calgary’s Marda Loop neighbourhood in the coming months.
Spearheaded by Chef Mikko Tamarra of Fortuna’s Row and the incredibly popular pop-up Con Mi Taco, Masa Mama is set to be Calgary’s newest spot for tacos and modern Mexican cuisine.
Address: Marda Loop, Calgary
Scozzafava’s Deli
One of the city’s most exciting pop-ups, Scozzafava’s Deli, will open its first permanent home on September 28.
Since its launch in 2022, hundreds of Calgarians have patiently waited in line to purchase Scozzafava’s signature hoagies.
Address: 1004 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Katsuya
Katsuya, known for its Japanese fusion katsu dishes, will open in Calgary’s northwest as part of a dual concept with Korean pizza chain Pizza Maru.
The spot offers a variety of dishes, including carbonara katsu, brick cheese katsu, curry katsu, and so much more.
Address: #4120 4 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary
Una Pizza + Wine – University District
Una Pizza + Wine is heading to the northwest! The Calgary institution will be opening its new University District outpost in the fall.
Known for its California-style pies, Una also serves up a variety of pasta, salads and more.
Address: University District, Calgary
Brewsmith
A brand-new microbrewery concept is set to open in Bowness. The neighbourhood spot will have its own taproom, a pet-friendly patio and tasty bar snacks, including gourmet hot dogs and beer cheese.
Address: 110 – 6311 Bowness Road NW, Calgary