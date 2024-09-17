7 highly anticipated fall restaurant and bar openings in Calgary

Here at Dished, we love nothing more than a new restaurant opening, and fall is gearing up to be a spectacular season in Calgary for restaurant openings.

Plenty of new spots and bars are opening in the city, and our to-eat lists are growing daily.

From large international chains to local eateries, here are some of the most highly anticipated restaurants and bars opening in Calgary this fall.

US chain Chick-fil-A has recently returned to Alberta, opening its first location at West Edmonton Mall this summer. Luckily, Calgarians won’t have long to wait before they can get their hands on Chick-fil-A’s signature chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, as its location on Macleod Trail is gearing up to open this fall.

Address: 9223 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Aloha Modern Kitchen, a new restaurant from the team behind The J Spot, is slated to open this fall. The eatery will bring a slice of Hawaii to YYC, offering an array of island dishes and tropical cocktails.

A brand-new taqueria experience is set to open in Calgary’s Marda Loop neighbourhood in the coming months.

Spearheaded by Chef Mikko Tamarra of Fortuna’s Row and the incredibly popular pop-up Con Mi Taco, Masa Mama is set to be Calgary’s newest spot for tacos and modern Mexican cuisine.

Address: Marda Loop, Calgary

One of the city’s most exciting pop-ups, Scozzafava’s Deli, will open its first permanent home on September 28.

Since its launch in 2022, hundreds of Calgarians have patiently waited in line to purchase Scozzafava’s signature hoagies.

Address: 1004 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Katsuya, known for its Japanese fusion katsu dishes, will open in Calgary’s northwest as part of a dual concept with Korean pizza chain Pizza Maru.

The spot offers a variety of dishes, including carbonara katsu, brick cheese katsu, curry katsu, and so much more.

Address: #4120 4 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

Una Pizza + Wine is heading to the northwest! The Calgary institution will be opening its new University District outpost in the fall.

Known for its California-style pies, Una also serves up a variety of pasta, salads and more.

Address: University District, Calgary

A brand-new microbrewery concept is set to open in Bowness. The neighbourhood spot will have its own taproom, a pet-friendly patio and tasty bar snacks, including gourmet hot dogs and beer cheese.

Address: 110 – 6311 Bowness Road NW, Calgary

