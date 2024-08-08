Vendome, one of Sunnyside’s most well-loved cafes, will close its doors later this month after 15 years.

The popular spot opened in 2009 in the historic Vendome Block building, serving up coffee, brunch, salads, and handhelds.

“For the past 15 years, Vendome Café has been the beloved spot for morning coffee, delicious meals, and warm connections among neighbors. Each chapter of our story has been special, and now it’s time for a new one to begin,” Vendome said in an Instagram post.

The restaurant also expressed its gratitude to all of its patrons for their support over the years.

However, Vendome also teased a very exciting opening for the Sunnyside space. Acme Pizza Co, a popular pizza spot with outposts at Sunulta’s Tailgunner Brewing and Renfrew, will soon be taking over.

“As we turn this page, we’re thrilled about the exciting new chapter ahead! Our friends at Acme Pizza Co will be a wonderful addition to the community, and we can’t wait to see what their talented team have in store for Sunnyside,” Vendome added.

Vendome’s final day of service will be August 28, so there’s still time to head down and say your goodbyes to this Calgary favourite.

Address: 940 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary

