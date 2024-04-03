D.O.P. restaurant in Calgary is set to close its current location this year

It’s official! One of Calgary’s best restaurants will be closing its first location in the city later this year.

There have been rumblings of a move for some time, but D.O.P. took to Instagram to confirm that it will finally be closing its location at 1005A 1st Street SW in September.

The popular restaurant, which is known for its menu of authentic Italian dishes, announced that its current building is scheduled for demolition in September, meaning it will be forced to move.

“To all the lovely people that have supported us in this space and those we have yet to meet, we would love to see each and every one of you before we close our doors,” it said.

However, despite the sad news that its OG location is closing, D.O.P. confirmed that it will be reopening in a brand-new space, with details coming soon.

Since opening in 2021, D.O.P. has become a go-to spot for Italian food in the city, with a mouthwatering menu of antipasti, pasta, and veal chops.

In its short time, it has become one of Calgary’s best restaurants and also placed third on a list of Canada’s best new restaurants.

Demolition of its current building was initially scheduled for November 2023, and at the time, D.O.P. announced it would be reopening a few blocks away in the Grain Exchange Building beside Meat & Bread.

But just a few months later, a change of plans meant D.O.P. was able to continue service as usual.

While it’s certainly sad to see its first iteration close, we can’t wait to see what’s next.

Whether you’re a long-time D.O.P. fan or you want to pay a visit to the OG location before it closes, you have until September.

Address: 1005A 1st Street SW, Calgary

