A Calgary dive bar has shared that it will be closing its doors this weekend.

Scuba Jay’s, an upscale dive bar concept in Kensington, has announced that it will be shuttering, with its final day of service on September 14.

“It has been an honour to serve you all for the past two years. Unfortunately, our time has come to an end,” Scuba Jay’s said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scuba Jay’s Bar (@scubajaysbar)

The dive bar was a top spot in the city for local craft beers and classic bar grub. It offered everything from snacks, poutine, handhelds, and a large brunch menu to a host of weekly specials.

Scuba Jay’s first opened at its 10th Street NW home in 2020. In 2023, the bar temporarily closed its doors and reopened before reopening under new ownership.

While many will be sad to see Scuba Jay’s go, Calgarians don’t have to wait to find out what will replace it.

A new neighbourhood bar concept, 10th Round, is poised to take over the location in the coming months. Little is known about what’s in store at 10th Round, so watch this space.

Address: 302 10th Street NW, Calgary

Instagram

With files from Hogan Short