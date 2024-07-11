We hate to see restaurants close down, and sadly, another spot in Calgary has been forced to shutter.

The Curryer, a Pakistani restaurant in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood, has closed its doors due to operational costs at its location at #105, 550 11th Avenue SW.

The restaurant is listed as closed on its website and permanently closed on Google.

Signage has also been put up at the restaurant’s 11th Avenue SW location, stating that it is “out of business” and explaining the reasoning behind the closure.

“We are unable to sustain the costs of operating at this location,” the sign read.

The Curryer also thanked its customers for the “years of memories.”

The spot, which was known for its wide selection of Pakistani curries and naanwiches, opened its first brick-and-mortar location in 2021 after previously operating as a food truck at events around the city.

We’re certainly sad to see The Curryer go.

Address: #105, 550 11th Avenue SW, Calgary